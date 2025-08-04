St Annes' Nathan Armstrong made a century in their weekend win against Carlisle Photo: Daniel Martino

St Annes bounced back from consecutive defeats with a thrilling victory against Carlisle at Vernon Road in division two of the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Nathan Bolus’ players maintained their 10-point lead at the top after Saturday’s two-run win over their third-placed visitors.

Having won the toss and opted to bat first, St Annes were all out for 261 with two balls remaining in their innings.

The foundation was laid by openers Lukman Vahaluwala and Nathan Armstrong, who put on 183 before the former fell for 74.

Wickets fell at regular intervals from thereon in the chase for runs as, of the batters to follow, only Promod Maduwantha made it into double figures.

Armstrong was the second man out with the score on 200, departing for a knock of 104 which contained 17 fours and a six.

Ben Davidson (5-55) and Johnny Westgarth (5-70) were the beneficiaries of St Annes’ collapse, the latter ending the innings with the wicket of Maduwantha (40).

Carlisle’s reply ended with them on 259-9 after a flying start from opener Zephania Arinaitwe, who was eventually out for a 52-ball 69.

Mohammed Jamal kept them in the game, reaching a century as Carlisle needed 14 for victory off the final over from Maduwantha.

After a single from the first ball, he dismissed Jamal for 106 with the next one before restricting Westgarth and Ben Purdham to 10 runs from the final four deliveries.

Thornton Cleveleys lost by one run chasing 243 at Penwortham.

Opener Ryan Dimasi was the hosts’ top scorer with 68, putting on 59 for the second wicket with Jonathon Hothersall (13).

A vital late contribution came from Nathan Walmsley, who was last out for 35 from 21 balls.

Josh Sackfield took 5-58 and Josh Rolinson 3-41 as Penwortham were dismissed with two balls remaining.

Having been 34-0, TC looked to have no hope at 60-6 but then Daniel Howard and Richard Jenkinson put on 103 for the next wicket.

Captain Jenkinson fell for 40 but Howard then added a further 57 with Jake Apperley (21) before falling for 76, which included six sixes among 12 boundaries.

The final pair needed 17 for victory but fell agonisingly short on 242 as Ryan Roberts removed the top three on his way to 4-61 and Ryan Maddock (4-71) completed the job with 2.4 overs left.

Great Eccleston sit fifth in the table after victory by 80 runs at Barrow.

Nisanth Nithian’s 98 headlined Great Ecc’s 263-8 before Barrow’s reply ended with them all out for 183.

They had been 85-1 at one stage but Phil Booth took 4-48 and Mohamed Nadeem 3-51 in giving Great Ecc victory.

Fleetwood almost stunned Kendal in division one’s top v bottom clash, only to lose by one wicket.

Visitors Fleetwood posted 243-5 before seeing the leaders reach 249-9 with two balls remaining.

Fleetwood chose to bat and Jeremy Davies set the tone with 42, sharing in stands of 69 for the first wicket with captain Declan Clerkin (36) and 71 for the second with Harry McAleer (43).

Professional Michael Rippon came in next and was top scorer with 47 from 42 balls as Fleetwood set a testing target.

However, the only unbeaten side in either division of the NPCL set about the chase with determination as Maximus Winskill made 53 and Darren Nightingale a run-a-ball 37 in an opening stand of 82.

A slip from 118-1 to 125-4 gave Fleetwood hope but that brought in Bradley Earl to win the game with an unbeaten 62 from 59 balls, including four sixes.

Matt Siddall took 4-43 from 15 overs, removing all of the top three, but Fleetwood are 17 points adrift at the bottom.

Blackpool picked up a third win in four as they defeated Garstang by 21 runs.

The hosts chose to bat at Stanley Park, where captain Ben Howarth (36) and Jake Muncaster (15) put on 52 for the opening wicket but they soon fell to 68-5.

Matt Taaffe then steadied the ship and was the game’s top scorer with an unbeaten 43, though no-one else managed more than 10 as they finished on 142-8, Sumit Ruikar claiming 4-29 from 15 overs.

Sumit was Garstang’s best with the bat too, making 39, but they were already off the pace at 48-4 when he arrived.

Sumit was bowled by Ali Usman, who took 5-21 from 13 overs, as Garstang were all out for 121 with 10.3 overs remaining.

Kirkham and Wesham sit bottom of the Palace Shield Premier Division after a 59-run loss at Burneside.

The hosts chose to bat first and were all out for 213, Ben Philips making 74 as Tom Parkinson took 4–24.

The K&W reply saw openers Sean Bovington (52) and Niall Dunn (38) put on 88 but, from there, they fell to 154 all out with Nathan Chambers taking 6-60 and Philips 4-24.

There was a five-wicket loss for Fylde at Preston, where they batted first and were all out for 68 before the home team responded with 70-5 inside 13 overs.

Lytham picked up a fifth win of the season in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division, beating promotion-chasing Orrell Red Triangle by 42 runs.

After being asked to bat first, Lytham fell from 74-2 to 157-8 with Dileepa Jayalath taking 4-63.

Seshan Udara and Richard Openshaw rallied, adding 57 for the ninth wicket until the former was out for a 59-ball 76 which featured 10 boundaries and two maximums.

Sabbir Patel and Openshaw then put on 28 for the last wicket, the latter eventually falling for 46 with Lytham 242 all out.

The visitors’ reply saw them bowled out for 200, having been 151-2 at one stage.

Sam Heeley made 48 and Ben Mahoney 45 but Patel’s 4-67, along with Henry Roberts’ 3-11 and Anthony Mulligan’s 3-60, gave Lytham 25 points.