Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bank Holiday Monday’s Northern Premier Cricket League derby saw Fleetwood return to the top with victory over St Annes.

With Fleetwood’s free Saturday having seen them replaced at the summit by Chorley, they capitalised on their rivals’ call-off at Euxton with a 57-run win at Broadwater.

Having chosen to bat first, Fleetwood completed their 50 overs on 166-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their top three were all out relatively cheaply, Joe Davies dismissing Jeremy Davies (11), while Lukman Vahaluwala removed Tom King (13) and Andy Drake (13).

Fleetwood's Vathsal Govind top-scored in their win against St Annes on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: Daniel Martino

Joe Davies (2-50) also sent back Declan Clerkin (20) as Vathsal Govind and Harry McAleer played the main innings of note.

Govind made 46 and McAleer contributed 33 before both were out to Vahaluwala, who also dismissed Nathan Bend (1) to finish with 5-30.

Thomas Bradley picked up the wickets of Adam Sharrocks (8) and Charlie Clark (6), giving him 2-48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Annes were then all out for 109 with 35 balls of their reply remaining.

Clerkin removed Yohan De Silva (2) early on before Luke Jardine and Nathan Bolus added 56 for the second wicket.

Jardine (34) also fell to Clerkin, while Nathan Bolus (33) was out to Govind.

From there, the rest of the batting fell away with Nathan Armstrong (19) the only other player in double figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His innings was ended by Clerkin, who also dismissed Mitch Bolus (0), Ryan Birkman (4) and Joe Davies (1) in claiming 6-34.

Matt Siddall (1-15) trapped Vahaluwala (3) and Govind accounted for Will Trohear (1) in taking 2-31.

It was Jeremy Davies (1-12) who secured victory, dismissing Bradley (7) to give Fleetwood 15 points and move them eight clear at the top.

St Annes collected three to remain 11th with one league win so far in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Blackpool were unable to back up Saturday’s defeat of Mawdesley as they suffered a third abandonment in seven matches.

Their game at Longridge was called off without a ball being bowled, forcing both teams to settle for five points each.

That leaves Blackpool in eighth spot going into this weekend’s double-header.

Fleetwood are only in action on Saturday, hosting Settle, while Blackpool head to Mawdesley and St Annes host Netherfield.