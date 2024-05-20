Watch more of our videos on Shots!

George Balderson’s heroics secured Lancashire a 60-run victory over Durham in their Vitality County Championship Division One match at Blackpool.

Durham were chasing an unlikely 475 to win at Stanley Park, but appeared on course at times thanks to Ollie Robinson, who hit a career-best 171 not out.

However, Balderson’s new-ball burst saw Durham slip from 380-5 to 384-8, before the bowler wrapped up the innings to secure figures of 4-52.

That saw Durham all out for 414 and clinched the Red Rose’s first win of the season.

George Balderson took four wickets as Lancashire defeated Durham at Blackpool CC Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Robinson and David Bedingham both recorded centuries as they added 216 for the fourth wicket, putting Durham in contention for victory.

Having reached three figures, Bedingham pushed forward to his next delivery and was caught by Matty Hurst off Nathan Lyon for 103.

Lancashire’s breakthrough brought Ben Stokes to the wicket with the visitors needing 162 to win.

The England captain took 22 deliveries to get off the mark with a reverse-swept four off Lyon.

He then hit a four and a six off successive balls from Luke Wells’ next over before the leg-spinner had his revenge when bowling Stokes for 18.

Lancashire took the new ball with the score on 362-5, only for Graham Clark’s pulled six to take Durham within 100 of victory.

Balderson then took centre stage, having Clark caught behind for 14 and Paul Coughlin taken at slip for a second ball duck.

He claimed a return catch to get rid of Ben Raine (3) in his next over, before a mix-up between Matty Potts and Robinson saw the former run out for two.