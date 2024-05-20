Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fylde coast’s Northern Premier Cricket League trio all experienced mixed fortunes from a double-header weekend in league and cup.

Fleetwood are 12 points clear at the top after making it four wins from five with a 95-run victory against Longridge.

Having opted to bat first on home soil, Fleetwood recovered from 11-2 to 200 all out as Vathsal Govind top-scored with 88 and Andy Drake contributed a further 45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declan Clerkin (16) and Nathan Bend (12) were the only other batters in double figures for Fleetwood, whose bowlers then set to work.

Yohan de Silva made a half century followed by an unbeaten ton for St Annes at the weekend Picture: Adam Gee

Sunday brought defeat in the Lancashire Cricket Foundation KO as Fleetwood lost by seven wickets to Littleborough.

They were always up against it after being bowled out for 68, Ryan Miskella taking 5-26 as King top-scored with 27.

In reply, Littleborough posted 69-3 as Govind (2-13) and Clerkin (1-18) took the wickets to fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also reduced their visitors to 11-2 before taking the last eight wickets for 58 runs in bowling them out for 105.

Josh Mullin (30) and Taariq Chiecktey (23) offered the main resistance as Clerkin took 3-20, Matt Siddall 3-24 and Govind 3-31.

Blackpool lost by nine wickets at Chorley on Saturday, where they batted first and collapsed from 48-1 to 92 all out.

The dismissal of Shivam Chaudhary (20) began their slump, with only Dylan Henshall (13) and Tom Myerscough (12) also in double figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Steeple led the Chorley attack, finishing with 6-15 from 10 overs, before the hosts raced to victory by reaching 96-1 in 13 overs.

Ali Munir took the only wicket, dismissing Miller Childs (12), as Will Moulton hit seven fours and five sixes in finishing 69 not out from 42 balls.

Sunday brought victory in the LCF competition as Blackpool won by eight wickets at Roe Green.

The bowlers set up victory, skittling their hosts for only 88 as Ansar Nooristani took 3-30 with Luke Norris (15) the hosts’ top scorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool’s reply saw them make 91-2 inside 12 overs, Chaudhary blasting his way to 72 not out from 36 balls via 15 boundaries and a six.

St Annes ended a run of four league and cup losses with a draw at Kendal on Saturday.

The defending champions batted first and posted 229-9, thanks largely to opener Evan Williams.

He batted throughout, hitting 10 boundaries and five sixes before falling off the last ball for 140.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only four other batters reached double figures with none managing more than the 22 scored by fellow opener Freddie Fallows.

Thomas Bradley (3-59), Joe Davies (2-40) and Lukman Vahaluwala (2-41) had reduced Kendal to 137-7 before Williams added 76 with Chris Miller (18).

The St Annes reply ended with them on 175-7, Yohan De Silva top-scoring with 58.

Vahaluwala added 42 but, with St Annes having slipped from 117-3 to 146-7, they picked up four points as Mitch Bolus finished 31 not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday brought defeat in the NPCL’s 40 Over Cup as they lost by six wickets to Euxton at Vernon Road.

Batting first, St Annes fell to 62-3 before De Silva and Nathan Armstrong added 141 for the fourth wicket.

Armstrong hit eight fours and a six before he was out for 62, but De Silva finished 100 not out as half of his runs came in boundaries (11 fours and one six).

That took St Annes to 210-4 from their 40 overs, only for Euxton to reply with 211-4 inside 38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Bolus (2-36) reduced them to 17-2 before a stand of 109 between Joseph Barker and Aneeq Hassan.

Hassan fell for 62 before Barker (80) added a further 64 with James Bone (33 not out), who saw his side over the line.

In the Liverpool Competition, Lytham made it two wins from three in the First Division with a 33-run victory at Old Xaverians.

Lytham slipped to 47-3 in batting first before Steven Croft and Matt Taaffe doubled that total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croft (41) eventually fell, followed by Taaffe (43), before Alex Higham (35) and Richard Openshaw (16) helped take their score to 175 all out.

Colin Gibson took 5-46 for an Old Xaverians team whose reply saw them dismissed for 142.

Zak Foulkes and Jamie Thomson both struck early, reducing the hosts to 10-2 before Dominic Bramwell and Ian Carroll added 50.

However, the dismissal of Carroll (43) started a collapse which saw Old Xaverians fall from 60-2 to 70-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Dilworth (23), Sean Stamper (21) and Mark Doyle (20 not out) offered late resistance but it was Croft who led the bowling effort, finishing with 5-31.

Lytham had warmed up for that match with a 40-run defeat in the ECB Vitality Club T20 at Formby on Friday.

The hosts batted first and compiled 153-6 in their 20 overs, Ryan Brown top-scoring with 75 not out from 50 balls.

Lytham’s reply saw them finish on 113-6, Edward Fiddler finishing 48 not out as George Burrows took 3-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield, Great Eccleston won by 41 runs in a low-scoring Premier Division game at Eccleston.

Alexander Rhodes hit 42 as Great Ecc were all out for 115, only for Nisanth Nithian to take 4-8 as the hosts were skittled for 74.

Thornton Cleveleys were also successful, winning by 20 runs at Rufford.

Daniel Howard was 43 not out in TC’s 178-7 before Jake Apperley took 5-32 to dismiss the hosts for 158.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In division 1A, Dan Smith took 6-29 as Fylde dismissed Heysham for 84 after they were all out for 109.