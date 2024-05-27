Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fleetwood CC were leapfrogged at the top of the Northern Premier Cricket League in part one of the Bank Holiday double-header.

With Fleetwood having a free Saturday, given the odd number of teams in this season’s competition, Chorley took top spot in beating St Annes.

A 60-run defeat at Windsor Park extended St Annes’ winless run to seven matches in all competitions – and came after they had a good start.

Lukman Vahaluwala dismissed Will Moulton (2) and Harry Barclay (0) in consecutive balls as Chorley slipped to 2-2.

Luke Jardine hit 63 during St Annes' loss on Saturday Picture: Daniel Martino

Skipper Miller Childs and Marques Ackerman led the home recovery, adding 134 for the third wicket until both were dismissed with the score on 136.

Childs (33) fell to Yohan De Silva (2-26) before the free-scoring Ackerman was out to Ashen Daluwattage (1-36), having hit 10 boundaries and four sixes in his 77-ball 95.

De Silva quickly dismissed Ed Moulton (5) as Chorley’s 136-2 became 145-5.

Josh Boyne contributed with bat and ball for Blackpool Picture: Daniel Martino

Zayn Wadiwala and Kieran Yould steadied any nerves, adding 66 before the former (42) became the third wicket for Vahaluwala (3-54).

Yould (23) and Ben Simpkins (13) fell to Thomas Bradley (2-71) before James Dunn (1) was run out as Chorley made 233-9.

St Annes’ reply saw De Silva (5) out early on before Luke Jardine and Nathan Bolus added 48.

Bolus (19) was out with the score on 53 but Jardine and Vahaluwala combined to move the score past 100.

Lytham pro Zak Foulkes took a hat-trick in their defeat against Fleetwood Hesketh Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Vahaluwala was then dismissed for 44, followed by Jardine’s exit for 63.

The rest of the batting then fell away as St Annes were 173 all out with six-and-a-half overs remaining.

Most of the damage was done by Ed Moulton, who finished with 5-53, while Matt Dawson claimed 3-21.

Victory, Chorley’s fourth in five matches this season, enabled them to move two points clear of Fleetwood.

St Annes, on the other hand, sit 11th in the table ahead of Monday’s return to action – when they make the trip to Fleetwood.

Blackpool geared up for Monday’s match at Longridge by securing a third win in four, defeating Mawdesley by seven wickets at Stanley Park.

Last season’s Moore and Smalley Palace Shield runners-up struggled to make much headway against the Blackpool attack, completing their 50 overs on 88-8.

Mawdesley were up against it from the start, Matt Grindley removing Lee Berrie (1) before the returning Richard Gleeson dismissed Daniel Unsworth (0) to leave them 5-2.

Jon Stone (8) was out to Josh Boyne and Grindley then accounted for Christopher Andrews (0).

Blackpool pro Shivam Chaudhary got in on the act, picking up the wickets of Nathan Trengrove (1) and Fyffe Dennis (1).

Once Ben Munslow (0) was run out and Josh Unsworth (7) fell to Boyne, that left Mawdesley 61-8.

Standing firm amid the chaos was Dominic Hendricks, who came in at the fall of the first wicket and finished 46 not out.

He added an unbroken 27 for the ninth wicket with Josh Adamson, who made a quickfire 16 not out.

Chaudhary took 2-14, Boyne 2-18, Grindley 2-21 and Gleeson 1–29 for Blackpool, who secured victory by making 89-3 inside 19 overs.

Kasim Munir (5) fell early before Chaudhary and Dylan Henshall added 27 for the second wicket.

Chaudhary was out for 19, quickly followed by Henshall (9) to leave Blackpool 42-3.

However, Andrew Needham (24 not out) and Boyne (30 not out) put on a stand of 47 in seeing them to maximum points.

Lytham lost in the Liverpool Competition First Division, going down by 69 runs against Fleetwood Hesketh.

The visitors batted first, finishing on 169-9 after an eventful conclusion to their innings saw the last four wickets fall for no score in the space of six deliveries.

Zak Foulkes dismissed Stephen Gregory (4) and Jamie Thomson removed Derek Sykes (1) to leave them 17-2.

Daniel O’Keefe and Matthew Howard rebuilt, adding 72 until the latter was run out for 24.

O’Keefe had reached 73 when becoming Thomson’s second wicket (2-38) before Paul Regan (18) was dismissed by Charlie Nixon (1-8) to make it 146-5.

Henry Bowden and Taylor Campbell took the score to 169, when the former was out to Matthew Wood (1-44) for seven in the penultimate over.

The last over was bowled by Foulkes, who started it by removing Campbell (14) before dismissing Sabbir Patel (0) and Mohmedayaz Banka (0) in consecutive balls.

That gave him a hat-trick and figures of 4-20, as well as a triple-wicket maiden to finish the innings.

Lytham’s reply saw them lose their last nine wickets for only 62 runs in being dismissed for 100.

Myles Child (8) was out early but Wood and Guy Roberts took them to 38-1 before the collapse began.

Both fell on that score, Wood out for 18 and Roberts nine, before the exit of Matt Taffe (3) left them 48-4.

Foulkes and Tom Jefferson put on 23, a partnership ended when the latter fell for 13; quickly followed by the departures of Alex Higham (5) and Nixon (5).

That left the scoreboard reading 87-7 before the end came with the wickets of Richard Openshaw (4), Foulkes (23) and Thomson (4).

Patel led the Fleetwood Hesketh bowling with 4-45, while Jonny Howard claimed 3-25.

The Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division brought wins for both Thornton Cleveleys and Great Eccleston.

Thornton Cleveleys defeated Carnforth by 10 wickets, dismissing them for 84 before replying with 90-0 as Joshua Rolinson made 56 not out.

Mohamed Nadeem took 3-13 and Nisanth Nithian 3-28 as Great Eccleston bowled out Torrisholme for 82.

Great Ecc’s reply saw them finish on 83-6, Nithian top-scoring with 29 and Matt Moat adding 23.

Fylde are a point behind Division 1A leaders Heysham after winning by 138 runs at Standish, making 226-6 and bowling out their hosts for 88.