Fylde coast cricket review: Thornton Cleveleys pick up a welcome win
TC were two-run winners in the Northern Premier Cricket League, having lost all 11 of their previous league and cup matches this year.
Having been asked to bat first, TC were all out for 186 in 39.1 overs at Illawalla.
They had been reduced to 27-3 before the fourth-wicket pair of Cameron Chisholm and Sam Curwen added 84.
Chisholm top-scored, hitting nine boundaries and two sixes in a 57-ball knock of 67.
Curwen added 38 and Joshua Rolinson 25 for TC, who restricted their hosts to 184-7 in reply.
Jaxon Cornford made 62 before falling to Chisholm (2-47), while Joshua Sackfield claimed 3-49.
However, with Vernons needing seven from the final over, Christopher Hedges only conceded four to see TC home.
St Annes’ perfect start continued with a fifth win from five, beating Mawdesley by three wickets.
Mawdesley opted to bat first and posted 155-8 in 40.5 overs, Nathan Trengrove making 43.
Pramod Maduwantha took 3-26 for St Annes, who were set an amended target of 159 from 41 overs.
They reached 160-7 in 34.2 despite a wobble which saw them fall from 78-2 to 112-6.
Maduwantha hit 36, though it was Ethan Hill who led the way with 38.
There was a defeat for Great Eccleston, who went down by 83 runs against Carnforth.
Three Carnforth batters reached half-centuries in their 276-5 before Great Ecc, chasing a revised target of 282, closed on 198-9.
As for division one, defending champions Fleetwood are the only team without a victory after losing by six wickets to Garstang.
Fleetwood were put in and fell to 17-4 before eventually being dismissed for 79.
Garstang were set a revised target of 75 and reached that in 16 overs with Michael Walling hitting 40 from only 29 deliveries.
Blackpool were also beaten as they lost by 33 runs in their game at Chorley.
Having asked the hosts to bat first at Windsor Park, Blackpool saw them reach 208-6 in 39 overs.
Opener Miller Childs dominated, making 71 before he was the fourth man out, while Keegan Petersen added a brisk 43.
Blackpool’s reply saw them set an amended target of 168 in 26 overs, only for them to finish on 134-7.
They were always up against it after falling to 21-3 and 78-6, Josh Boyne (60 not out) offering some resistance.
The Palace Shield Premier Division matches saw defeats for Fylde and Kirkham and Wesham.
Dan Smith (68) helped Fylde to 214-5 against Penrith, who responded with 215-3 for a seven-wicket win.
K&W lost by one wicket when they met Heysham at the Woodlands.
Justin Banks (56) top-scored in K&W’s 229 all out and then took 6-74 as Heysham, set a revised target of 225, reached that with nine balls left.
Elsewhere, Lytham picked up a third win in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division in beating bottom side Old Xaverians by five wickets.
Victory was set up by the bowlers, who dismissed their visitors for 97 as Anthony Mulligan claimed 5-34.
Lytham were then reduced to 31-5 in reply, only for skipper Ryan Norris (38 not out) and Stewart Davison (29 not out) to add an unbroken 69 in seeing them home.