Lancashire's fielders look on as Kent's Ben Compton pulls Chris Green for a boundary at Blackpool CC Photo: Luke Adams

James Anderson’s first match as Lancashire’s interim skipper was spoiled by Ben Compton and the rain as Kent dominated Sunday’s opening day in their Rothesay County Championship match at Blackpool.

Having lost the toss, the visitors were 213-3 when heavy showers caused play to be abandoned shortly after the scheduled tea interval.

At that point, Compton was 86 not out and his 126-run stand with Tawanda Muyeye, who made 63, had been the centrepiece of the day.

Anderson, on the other hand, might have been regretting his decision to insert Kent on what looks a true pitch.

Jaydn Denly batted with pleasant ease to put on 55 with Compton in exactly an hour, before he top-edged a sweep off Chris Green and was well caught at deep square-leg by Mitchell Stanley for 34.

Daniel Bell-Drummond then made 13 before he edged George Balderson behind, where Matty Hurst took a good catch standing up to the stumps.

However, Compton and Muyeye took their side safely to lunch, when Kent were probably reasonably content to be 105-2 after 33 overs.

Rain then prevented play for 90 minutes but Compton reached his half-century only four overs after the restart, when he drove Anderson through mid-on for two.

The Kent opener had faced 100 balls and had hit six fours to reach a landmark that also prompted a marked acceleration in the run rate.

Compton and Muyeye extended their third-wicket partnership to a century in only 19.5 overs.

Lancashire had only themselves to blame for dropping Compton on 54, Keaton Jennings putting down a straightforward slip catch off Green.

Muyeye reached his own 50 off 66 balls and made light of the cloudy conditions that should have aided Anderson’s seam attack.

Lancashire got the breakthrough they needed in the penultimate over before tea, when Muyeye, having made 63, sought to hit Balderson down the ground but only skied the ball to cover, where Stanley took his second catch of the day.

As things turned out, the wicket fell 10 balls before rain forced the players off a couple of deliveries before the scheduled tea interval.

Umpires David Millns and Sue Redfern abandoned play at 5.20pm with Compton 14 runs short of his fourth first-class century of the season and Jack Leaning unbeaten on four.

Balderson, who was the most successful Lancashire bowler with 2-37, said afterwards: “It was a tough day. The pitch was slower than we expected.

“We knew it was a little bit soft so we thought that would help with a bit of seam movement early doors.

“It turned out it just made it quite slow. That made it difficult to get any edges to carry.

“We toiled hard, didn’t get it quite right straight after the lunch break but once we got our tactics right and got men in front of the bat, it slowed the scoreboard down and we had a bit more success.

“I don’t think it will particularly get much quicker over the next few days. It’s just going to be hard work with the Kookaburra ball.

“It probably doesn’t help, it goes soft quickly – especially when the outfield’s a little bit wet.

“We’ve got to work hard and control the scoreboard and get opportunities that way. They played nicely, we bowled a few poor balls and they hit a few good ones for four.

“It’s a long game, four-day cricket. You get the chance to come back if you get things wrong in a certain spell and we did that towards the end of the day.”