Steven Croft is unavailable for Lytham but brings Lancashire to Blackpool on Sunday Photo: Daniel Martino

Ryan Norris is hoping for some much-improved batting during the rest of 2025 as Lytham CC target a third league win of the season on Saturday.​

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lytham, who have only won two of their first eight games in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division, host Old Xaverians.

They do so on the back of three straight defeats in league and cup, all of which have failed to see them reach 100 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The captain said: “It’s been a disappointing season so far, we’ve thrown away a lot of the games ourselves.

“We had a really positive start but, since then, it’s our batting that’s been letting us down.

“Seshan (Udara), our overseas pro, is bowling really well and getting better and better, while Sabbir Patel has come to the fore.

“Because of unavailability, we’ve been making too many changes every single week and we just can’t get the same team out; the same balanced XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I’ve used something like 20 first-team cricketers and we’re only eight league games in.

“We’ve got a strong, experienced XI for Saturday and with exams and Bank Holidays out of the way, I’m expecting to see a lot more in terms of strength this season.”

Lytham had hoped that Steven Croft would have been available for the bulk of the campaign, only for that to be hindered by his role as Lancashire’s interim men’s head coach.

Croft will be on the Fylde coast this weekend as Blackpool CC hosts Lancashire’s Rothesay County Championship clash with Kent, starting on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d been hopeful of having Crofty for 16 of the 22 games but he’s had an unbelievable opportunity which he couldn’t turn down,” Norris explained.

“It’s very unlikely that we’ll see him now until next season. He was going to be batting at four but, unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12.30pm): Chorley v Blackpool, Fleetwood v Garstang.

Second Division (12.30pm): Great Eccleston v Carnforth, St Annes v Mawdesley, Thornton Cleveleys v Vernon Carus.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Fylde v Penrith, Kirkham and Wesham v Heysham.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Old Xaverians.