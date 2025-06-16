St Annes' Luke Jardine scored 88 in their win at Euxton Photo: Daniel Martino

Fleetwood CC are propping up division one of the Northern Premier Cricket League after their latest defeat.

The champions lost by seven wickets at Settle, where they were dismissed for 135 in 29 overs.

After two of the top three failed to score, Michael Rippon (46) and opener Tomas King (33) put on 60 for Fleetwood’s third wicket.

Having reached 104-3, the visitors slipped to 117-7 as Amar Ullah took 4-9.

Settle’s William Davidson put his foot down in reply, scoring 90 from 66 balls as they reached 136-3 inside 24 overs.

Blackpool sit fourth after a 90-run victory at Fulwood and Broughton on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Blackpool fell from 54-1 to 115-8 before eventually recovering to 182-9.

Ali Usman made 44, while Chase Lynch (18 not out) and Jamie Thomson (19 not out) added 37 for the 10th wicket.

Fulwood and Broughton’s reply saw them all out for 92, Usman taking 6-20.

St Annes made it four wins from as many matches in division two with an 88-run victory at Euxton.

Batting first at Balshaw Park, St Annes compiled 230-9 from 48 overs with Luke Jardine making 88 and Lukman Vahaluwala 54.

Joseph Barker finished with 4-56 before Euxton’s reply saw them dismissed for 142 in 41 overs.

Max Harper (55) and James Bone (39) added 84 for the second wicket before the last nine wickets fell for 34 runs, Vahaluwala with 3-39.

Thornton Cleveleys emulated Fleetwood in losing to another previously winless team as they went down by 34 runs at Barrow.

TC gave themselves a chance of a maiden NPCL win by restricting their hosts to 120-9 from 34 overs.

The Cumbrians slumped from 83-3 to 104-9 as Joshua Sackfield took 5-32 from 11 overs before TC collapsed to 22-6 in reply.

The top six scored 17 between them before Daniel Howard fought back with an unbeaten 31, the best score of the match.

However, the last wicket fell with the total on 86 as Daryl Wearing took 4-17.

Great Eccleston are second-bottom following their nine-wicket loss at Vernon Carus.

Mohamed Nadeem top-scored with 34 as Great Ecc were all out for 149, Muhammad Patel claiming 4-31 for Vernons.

They responded with 150-1, Matthew Timms (81 not out) and Haren Shetty (52 not out) putting on 149.

Kirkham and Wesham collected a second win of the Palace Shield Premier Division season, beating Rufford by eight wickets.

Justin Banks took 3-27 and Ben Rawcliffe 3-31 as Rufford were dismissed for 115.

K&W then raced to 116-2 in the 18th over of their reply, opener Sean Bovington leading the way with 73 from 46 balls.

Fylde suffered consecutive defeats as they went down by seven runs at Lancaster.

Richard Thomas (3-22) and Dan Smith (3-34) helped dismiss the hosts for 114 at Lune Road.

Fylde’s reply ended with them falling just short on 107-9 as Kieran Moffat took 4-35.

Lytham lost by five wickets in their Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division match at Sefton Park.

Having chosen to bat first, Lytham were skittled for 69 with only William Bookless (18) and Seshan Udara (13) in double figures.

Huzaifa Zubair took 4-23 for Sefton Park, who fell to 11-5 in reply before Matthew Young (29 not out) and Paul Horton (26 not out) put on 60.