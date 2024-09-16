Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fleetwood clinched their first Northern Premier Cricket League title since 2012 thanks to a five-wicket win at Leyland on Saturday.

With a suspended points deduction their only obstacle to the trophy, Declan Clerkin’s players made it 14 wins from 24 in 2024.

Having chosen to field first, Fleetwood restricted their hosts to 161-8 from their 50 overs.

Will Reader (3-23) struck early in reducing them to 49-4 before Matt Siddall (3-31) put Fleetwood in control with Leyland on 103-7.

Fleetwood CC claimed the 2024 Northern Premier Cricket League title Picture: Fleetwood CC

Andrew Makinson led the recovery, adding 39 with Adam Sexton before he was dismissed for 55.

Sexton finished 22 not out for Leyland, who saw Fleetwood reach 163-5 midway through the 38th over.

The wickets of Tom King (16), Harry McAleer (5) and Dan Salpietro (4) left them 37-3 before Andy Drake and Charlie Clark joined forces.

They added 58 before Drake was out for 55, followed by Clark (12), with Fleetwood 99-5.

Jeremy Davies and Clerkin ensured no further alarms with an unbroken stand of 64 securing victory.

Davies was 18 not out but it was Clerkin who led from the front, finishing 48 not out from only 38 balls.

Blackpool’s late flourish was rewarded with a top-four finish as they were two-wicket winners against Garstang at Stanley Park.

After asking their visitors to bat first, Blackpool saw Garstang recover from 18-2 to 89-2 thanks to Jack Edgar and Joseph Pearson.

However, when the latter was out for 17, that kickstarted a collapse which saw the visitors all out for 120.

Dylan Henshall collected 3-18, though it was Cameron Brookes who led the way with 3-0 in only 10 balls: a return which included the wicket of Edgar for 72.

Blackpool’s run chase wasn’t straightforward as they eventually reached 122-8 inside 19 overs.

A reshaped batting order saw wickets fall at regular intervals before Matt Grindley’s 31 not out from only 28 balls ensured a fifth win from the last six.

St Annes finished their season with a fourth win as they beat Mawdesley, also by two wickets.

The battle of the bottom two brought victory for the visitors in a low-scoring encounter at Rectory Field.

Mawdesley, who had only won once all year, opted to bat first but were all out for 105.

That was something of a recovery after they had been 16-5 and 48-7 as Ryan Birkman took 3-2.

Fyffe Dennis and Jon Stone added 38 for the eighth wicket before the latter fell for 33, while Dennis was the ninth man out for 39.

St Annes reached their target after 25.3 overs, finishing on 109-8 as Mawdesley’s Joshua Unsworth launched a one-man attack on their batters.

He took every wicket to fall, finishing with 8-46 from 13 overs but, after collapsing from 64-3 to 85-7, St Annes eventually took victory and claimed a maximum 15 points.

Lytham concluded their home matches in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division with an emphatic defeat of leaders Bootle.

They made it four wins in five with an 89-run victory, a win set up by their batters.

After being asked to bat first, they overcame a less than ideal start to declare on 250-3 from only 48 overs.

The first wicket fell when Matthew Wood (0) was run out without facing a ball.

That brought Steven Croft to the crease and the Lancashire veteran was to dominate proceedings after the dismissals of Ed Fiddler (35) and skipper Matt Taaffe (4).

With the score 96-3, Croft was joined by Guy Roberts and they added an unbroken 154 in taking the game away from Bootle.

Roberts finished 57 not out but it was Croft who starred, hitting nine fours and six sixes in making an undefeated 131 from only 146 balls.

The Bootle reply saw them all out for 161 inside 41 overs as they lost wickets in groups throughout.

Eoghan Murphy (2-18) and Richard Openshaw (1-21) reduced them to 25-3 before Josh Andrady (30) and Sagar Trivedi (32) put on 52.

Andrady and Danny Hart (0) fell to Wood, either side of Croft (1-26) dismissing Trivedi as 77-3 became 94-6.

Callum McGee (29) offered the main resistance afterwards in taking Bootle to 127-6, only for Taaffe (1-13) and Wood to take the last four wickets as the latter finished with 5-68.

In the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division, Great Eccleston are assured of a top-six spot despite a four-wicket defeat at Penwortham.

Having been put into bat, Great Ecc were reduced to 23-5 before recovering to 155 all out.

Alexander Rhodes (36) initially led the recovery, supported by skipper Joe McMillan (16), as they reached 102-8.

Phil Booth (39) and Will Turnbull (24) added 52 for the ninth wicket before becoming the last two men to fall.

Although Penwortham lurched from 44-0 to 74-4 in reply, they finished on 160-6 despite Rhodes taking 3-44.

Second-placed Thornton Cleveleys cannot catch leaders Barrow despite beating Lancaster by two wickets in their penultimate match.

TC’s Jake Apperley took 5-35 as Lancaster finished on 139-8, an innings dominated by Ben Simm who finished 71 not out.

In reply, TC slipped from 47-1 to 109-8 but Mohammed Tauqir (25 not out) and Apperley (15 not out) took them to victory on 140-8.

Division 1A brought contrasting fortunes as Kirkham and Wesham dented Westgate’s title hopes with a five-wicket victory.

Westgate batted first and compiled 178-9 as Andrew Hogarth took 3-17.

The K&W reply saw them reach 179-5, Tait Roberts-Hodgson making 64 and Liam Castellas 54.

Fylde were also overhauled in the four-team title chase after a three-wicket loss to Leyland’s seconds.

Will Smith made 39 in Fylde’s 145 all out as his namesake claimed 6-40 for Leyland.

They reached 148-7 with two balls left, Lloyd Tennant top-scoring with 77.