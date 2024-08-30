Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Declan Clerkin wants his Fleetwood CC players to remain on their best behaviour with a points deduction hanging over their heads for the remainder of the season.

The Northern Premier Cricket League leaders were docked 10 points after having three players suspended under GCR (General Conduct Regulations) this season.

Although Fleetwood won an appeal against that deduction earlier this month, a 15-point penalty has been suspended until the end of the season: ready to be imposed for any further first XI GCR sanctions.

That would be the last thing Fleetwood need following consecutive Bank Holiday defeats which saw their lead cut to 21 points by Netherfield.

Fleetwood skipper Declan Clerkin knows his players must remain on their best behaviour for the remainder of the season

They play their game in hand tomorrow, knowing maximum points would take them to within half-a-dozen of Fleetwood with two matches left.

Clerkin’s players return to action on Sunday, when they travel to Blackpool for the 40-Over Cup Final.

Fleetwood’s captain told the Gazette: “It’s not ideal but it is what it is. Ultimately, some of the bans were a bit harsh but we just have to be careful.

a

“I’m sure a lot of teams want us to lose 15 points but, if a team wins the league by 15 points, it’s because of off-field issues.”

According to the NPCL, their Code of Conduct deals with instances where, for example, GCR ‘have been ineffective in curtailing offending behaviour’.

Explaining the decision to uphold Fleetwood’s appeal, a league statement said: “In their comprehensive defence, they presented a case that the club adopts a strong line in matters of internal discipline, pro-actively adopting all measures that could be reasonably expected.

“In addition, they were able to bring forward supporting evidence from other clubs that the Fleetwood captain manages his team well and is always respectful of the opposition.

“Furthermore, the Fleetwood captain would seem to have the respect and trust of league administrators who have invited him to captain a league representative XI.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Blackpool v Longridge, Leyland v St Annes.

Liverpool and District Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Colwyn Bay.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Carnforth v Great Eccleston, Thornton Cleveleys v Penrith.

Division 1A (1pm): Fylde v Netherfield 2, Garstang 2 v Kirkham and Wesham.

SUNDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League 40-Over Cup Final (1pm): Blackpool v Fleetwood.