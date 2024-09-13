Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nathan Bolus has no regrets about taking on the St Annes CC captaincy this season despite a tough year at Vernon Road.

After finishing ninth in the Northern Premier Cricket League last year, there was the expectation that 2024 would be tougher still.

That view has been justified given St Annes will finish second-bottom this year, meaning they drop into the newly-created NPCL division two for 2025.

After back-to-back draws, Bolus’ players will be looking to end the season with victory at bottom club Mawdesley on Saturday.

St Annes' James Sargent bowling during their draw with Blackpool Picture: Daniel Martino

He told The Gazette: “The captaincy has been good, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I’ve been at the club and I’m really proud to have taken it over.

“I’ve been really pleased with the way the lads have bonded together and, though we might not have the strongest team on paper, there have been very good individual performances.”

At the other end of the table, Fleetwood travel to Leyland knowing they will win the title provided their suspended 15-point deduction doesn’t come into play.

Last weekend’s results saw them move 20 points clear of Netherfield with one game left and 15 points up for grabs.

However, Fleetwood have that deduction hanging over them, which could be triggered in the event of any breaches of regulations before the season ends.

At Stanley Park, Blackpool come up against Garstang as they bid to finish in the top four.

A run of four straight wins had put them in pole position to do so before last weekend’s draw with St Annes.

That dropped Blackpool to fifth, three points behind Kendal, with another three to third-placed Longridge.

It’s the penultimate weekend of the season elsewhere, as Lytham host leaders Bootle in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division.

As for the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield, a win for Great Eccleston means they would join Thornton Cleveleys in the NPCL division two next year.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League (12pm): Blackpool v Garstang, Leyland v Fleetwood, Mawdesley v St Annes.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Bootle.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Penwortham v Great Eccleston, Thornton Cleveleys v Lancaster.

Division 1A (1pm): Fylde v Leyland 2, Westgate v Kirkham and Wesham.