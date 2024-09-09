​​Disciplinary issues are all that can now prevent Fleetwood from winning the Northern Premier Cricket League for the first time since 2012.

The Broadwater club are provisional champions following their 158-run thrashing of bottom club Mawdesley in Saturday’s final home game.

That result, combined with second-placed Netherfield’s three-wicket defeat at Chorley, left Fleetwood 20 points clear with only 15 available from the coming weekend’s final round of fixtures.

However, Fleetwood do have a suspended points deduction hanging over them, which could be triggered in the event of any breaches of regulations before the season ends.

Fleetwood CC are within touching distance of the 2024 Northern Premier Cricket League title Picture: Fleetwood CC

They bounced back from successive defeats by piling on 238-6 before dismissing the visitors for just 80.

The recruitment of Dan Salpietro, regular professional for Lancashire League club Lowerhouse, paid off handsomely as the Australian scored 77 before claiming 6-37 from his 10 overs.

Fleetwood had lost their openers cheaply before Salpietro, wicketkeeper Harry McAleer (33) and then number six Jeremy Davies (35) set about putting Mawdesley to the sword.

Blackpool's Dylan Henshall in action against St Annes Picture: Daniel Martino

The visitors were then dismissed in 20.3 overs as the destructive Salpietro was well supported by Matt Siddall, who finished with 3-23 from 5.3.

Nathan Trengove scored close to half of Mawdesley’s runs with 33.

Barring any disciplinary hiccups, Fleetwood will lift the trophy after Saturday’s final game at Leyland.

Blackpool dropped out of the NPCL top four following a draw on derby day at St Annes.

St Annes' Thomas Bradley collected four wickets against Blackpool Picture: Daniel Martino

They chose to bat first at Vernon Road and were all out for 218 after an innings which ebbed and flowed.

Openers Daniel Dixon (17) and Dylan Henshall (79) put on 96 before a clutch of wickets reduced them to 130-7.

Thomas Bradley picked up 4-57 as Andrew Needham (3), Hareen Buddila (6), Stan Howarth (8), Rishit Sharma (1) and Ben Howarth (7) all fell cheaply.

Blackpool fought back, Harry Birkman and Matt Grindley adding 77 for the eighth wicket in taking them past 200.

Grindley (21) eventually fell to Lukman Vahaluwala (4-52), though it was Mitch Bolus who dismissed Harry Birkman for 60.

St Annes’ reply ended with them on 153-4 after only 38 overs.

Yohan De Silva (27) was first to go after an opening stand of 39 with Vahaluwala.

He fell to Birkman, who then sent back Joe Davies (5) before Grindley removed Vahaluwala (19).

That left St Annes 67-3 but skipper Nathan Bolus and Luke Jardine led the fightback with a stand of 80.

Jardine (30) became Birkman’s third wicket but the captain (48 not out) and Bradley (five not out) were there at the close.

Birkman finished with 3-35 from 10 overs, while Grindley claimed 1-43 from nine.

It means Blackpool now sit fifth, three points behind Kendal and another three adrift of third-placed Longridge with one game to go.

St Annes will finish 12th as they cannot be caught by Mawdesley, nor overtake Euxton.

Lytham’s run of three straight wins in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division was ended in emphatic fashion at Sefton Park.

They went down by 154 runs at Croxteth Drive, where the hosts impressed with bat and ball.

After electing to bat first, they declared on 243-6 from 55 overs as skipper Paul Horton led the way with 66.

Haroon Khan (47) and Kaash Patel (40) also contributed before Lytham were all out for 89 in reply.

Sefton Park’s new-ball pair of James Dixon (3-11) and Abhishek Jagan (3-25) did the damage, reducing Lytham to 22-6.

Anthony Mulligan (46) single-handedly offered resistance, dominating a seventh-wicket stand of 48 with Aarin Chiekrie.

Thornton Cleveleys CC could yet claim a league and cup double in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

The Meyler Cup winners are second in the Premier Division with two to play following their seven-wicket win at Eccleston.

They remain 15 points behind leaders Barrow after dismissing second-bottom Eccleston for 95 and then racing to victory in 16.5 overs.

Mohammed Tauqir enjoyed season’s-best figures of 5-19 from 13 overs as the Chorley club crumbled from 72-2 to be all out in 41.4 overs.

Josh Sackfield then scored 59 from 52 balls, sharing an opening stand of 52 with Josh Rolinson (21), as TC raced to 99-3, despite Stewart White’s 3-12.

Great Eccleston, in third, also won by seven wickets when they welcomed Rufford.

After putting their visitors into bat, Great Ecc dismissed them for 114 as Jim Procter took 6-16.

Richard Lyon (34 not out) top-scored for Rufford before Great Ecc breezed to 118-3 in 19.3 overs, led by Matthew Lawrenson (36 not out) and Mohamed Nadeem (36).

There was also a derby in division 1A on Saturday, when Fylde climbed into third place with a 122-run defeat of Kirkham and Wesham.

Victory was set up by the Fylde batters, who scored 236-3 in 45 overs after being put in.

Skipper Dan Smith top-scored with 66, supported by fellow opener Will Smith (60), as they put on 126.

K&W’s reply saw them all out for 114 inside 30 overs, Toby Cunningham taking 3-14 and Richard Thomas 3-46.

K&W should have also met bottom club Standish on Sunday but no play was possible, meaning two points apiece.