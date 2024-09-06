Nathan Bolus is relishing the prospect ahead as St Annes get set for their final home match of the season tomorrow.

Vernon Road stages 2024’s final Fylde coast derby in the Northern Premier Cricket League, as Bolus’ players welcome in-form Blackpool.

As well as derby day bragging rights, a win would provide a lift to a St Annes team which has only won three times all year.

They came within one wicket of a fourth last weekend, only to be held up by Leyland’s last pair.

St Annes CC captain Nathan Bolus Picture: Julian Brown

As for their visitors, Blackpool are in a four-way scrap with Longridge, Leyland and Kendal for third and fourth positions.

St Annes’ captain said: “Blackpool at home is always going to be a tough one, especially with them coming off the back of a cup win last weekend and fighting for the top four.

“A win would be nice, not only with it being the last home game but to do the league double over Blackpool would be great.

“Last weekend was a positive result and it’s built a bit of confidence back up.

“Looking at our results over the course of the season, to get maximum bonus points was a big plus for us.”

St Annes’ struggles mean they drop down to the NPCL’s new division two for 2025 – but Bolus is taking inspiration from a club close to home.

“We haven’t let anyone down by any stretch,” he said.

“However, the club has a proud history in the Northern League and to be the first team relegated stings a little bit.

“Fleetwood were in a similar position a few years ago, so we can take inspiration from how they bounced back.”

Elsewhere, Fleetwood could wrap up the title if they were to beat Mawdesley and their nearest rivals, Netherfield, slip up at Chorley.​

It’s also derby day in division 1A of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield, where Fylde can secure a top-four finish if they beat Kirkham and Wesham while other results go their way.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Fleetwood v Mawdesley, St Annes v Blackpool.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Sefton Park v Lytham.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Eccleston v Thornton Cleveleys, Great Eccleston v Rufford.

Division 1A (1pm): Fylde v Kirkham and Wesham.