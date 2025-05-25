Thornton Cleveleys' Cameron Chisholm claimed four wickets against St Annes Photo: Daniel Martino

Saturday’s cricket programme brought a fresh start with the first matches in the relaunched Northern Premier Cricket League divisions one and two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Division one saw Fleetwood begin the defence of their NPCL title with a 30-run defeat at Fulwood and Broughton.

They were all out for 206 with three overs remaining, chasing the hosts’ 236-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Declan Clerkin took 3-54 but the Preston side built a winning total thanks to Charlie Rossiter’s 61, which came from 38 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

Opener Ewen Mansford had earlier scored 60 before becoming the third man out.

Number six Jeremy Davies led the Fleetwood reply with 50, having added 55 for the fifth wicket with Michael Rippon (39).

However, Blackpool made it an eighth win from nine in all competitions as they beat Longridge by 61 runs at Stanley Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having opted to bat first, Blackpool were in desperate trouble at 40-7 before recovering to 146 all out.

Skipper Ben Howarth (50) led the fightback, adding 63 with Jake Muncaster (33) and another 37 with Matt Grindley (22).

Jon Millward took 4-13 for a Longridge team which was dismissed for 85, Ali Usman recording the remarkable figures of 5-2 from nine overs.

In division two, derby day saw St Annes victorious by 26 runs against a Thornton Cleveleys team still without a win in any competition this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Chisholm had taken 4-37 and Jake Apperley 3-35 as TC dismissed St Annes for 181 midway through the 48th over of their innings.

Saturday’s showers then handed TC’s players an amended run chase of 155 in 44 overs.

That proved too stiff a target as they could only finish on 128-7, Sam Curwen top-scoring with 36 while New Zealand amateur Josh Borrell added 25 and Joshua Sackfield 17.

Great Eccleston went down by six wickets at Penwortham after they were asked to bat first and were all out for 158.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed Fazil top-scored with 61 and Mohamed Nadeem added 32 as Ryan Roberts took 5-31.

Penwortham took victory by reaching 159-4 inside 28 overs, Nisanth Nithian (2-28) and Will Turnbull (2-29) sharing the wickets.

Saturday’s Palace Shield Premier Division matches brought defeats for both Fylde and Kirkham and Wesham.

Fylde stayed second despite losing by four wickets in their match at Eccleston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Smith made 79 and Michael Watkinson 37 not out as Fylde batted first and reached 209-7.

Their hosts took victory with an over left, posting 210-6 despite Dan Smith’s 3-29.

K&W went down by 36 runs at Westgate, where they were 185 all out chasing the home team’s 221-7.

Justin Banks hit 70 for K&W, who had earlier seen TJ Bailey finish with 4-34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also beaten were Lytham, who lost by 37 runs at Hightown St Marys in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division.

Having asked their hosts to bat first, Lytham reduced them to 84-6 before they were eventually all out for 142.

Gordon Bryan led the resistance with 49 as Lytham’s Sabbir Patel claimed 5-36 from 19 overs.

The Lytham reply ended with them dismissed for 105, having earlier been 31-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only two batters reached double figures, Seshan Udara with a 24-ball 26 while skipper Ryan Norris added 19.

Bryan backed up his batting performance with 5-20 and Jackson Darkes-Sutcliffe chipped in with 3-7.