Thornton Cleveleys' Josh Rolinson starred with the bat on Bank Holiday Monday Photo: Daniel Martino

Thornton Cleveleys CC captain Richard Jenkinson has reflected on the proverbial season of two halves at Illawalla in 2025.

TC moved into the Northern Premier Cricket League this year after a second-placed finish in last season’s Palace Shield Premier Division.

Things looked bleak when they lost their opening 11 league and cup matches of the season, only for them to enjoy a remarkable revival in the second half.

A two-run victory over Vernon Carus on June 21 began a run of seven wins from 11 league games.

That began a group of results which leaves them fifth in division two, only eight points behind fourth-placed Penwortham.

“That gave everyone a lift,” Jenkinson said of the first win.

“Vernons are always a tough side, so to beat them told us we could win at this level.

“I think the cup games, using the pink ball, knocked us off a bit with our batting order but now we seem to have found a solid order where everyone knows their position and their responsibilities.”

TC’s run means division two cricket is secured for next year as they travel to second-placed Carlisle on Saturday for a match featuring two of the division’s in-form teams.

Carlisle have won four in a row and TC their last three, aided by some stunning Bank Holiday batting.

Josh Borrell’s 140 not out helped them overhaul Great Eccleston’s 252-7 on Saturday, before they posted 311-7 against Barrow on Monday.

That saw Josh Rolinson hit 84 from 47 balls before Daniel Howard topped that with 91 from only 40 deliveries.

Jenkinson added: “That was quite a big occasion because Dan only needed a few runs to get 10,000 for the club.

“Then he surpassed that and went on to play one of the most amazing innings I’ve seen.

“Josh was going at a 180 strike rate but Dan then came in and just smashed their spinners all over.

“They didn’t make much of an effort in chasing down their target, which was a bit of a shame, but we’ll definitely take the points!”

Having had a new look for 2025 following the NPCL’s revamp into two 10-team divisions, change is on the way again for 2026.

Division two will look different next year with the addition of two teams making it a 12-team league.

Lytham’s election to the Northern Pyramid in June will see them join the second tier, while their second team will be placed in division three of the Palace Shield.

League officials also confirmed that Whalley CC are the second team joining NPCL division two for next year.

“We can be confident going into next year with how we’ve played this season,” Jenkinson said.

“With Fleetwood looking like they are coming down, along with probably Longridge or Fulwood and Broughton – plus Lytham coming in as well – it looks like it might be even tougher next year though.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12.30pm): Blackpool v Kendal, Chorley v Fleetwood.

Northern Premier Cricket League Second Division (12.30pm): Carlisle v Thornton Cleveleys, Mawdesley v Great Eccleston, St Annes v Vernon Carus.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Kirkham and Wesham v Lancaster, Rufford v Fylde.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): New Brighton v Lytham.