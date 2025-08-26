Ryan Birkman steered St Annes to victory over Euxton Photo: Daniel Martino

Only penalty points elsewhere can see Fleetwood avoid relegation from division one of the NPCL after Bank Holiday Monday’s defeat against Settle at Broadwater.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s champions lost by six wickets after batting first and making 182-8, a score dominated by Michael Rippon who finished 95 not out.

Settle reached their target inside 40 overs with Gautam Waghela (47) helping them to 183-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With three games left, Fleetwood are 38 points behind third-bottom Fulwood and Broughton who lost by six wickets against Blackpool.

Fulwood and Broughton were bowled out for 120 at Highfield, where Blackpool’s reply saw them reach 124-4 in only 19.2 overs.

Dylan Henshall set the tone with 31 from 21 deliveries, though it was Andrew Needham who top-scored with 48 not out from only 42 balls.

St Annes claimed a one-wicket victory in division two’s top-of-the-table clash with Euxton at Vernon Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors batted first and finished on 220-7, having initially seen Josh Tolley hit a quickfire 56.

Hakeem Perryman top-scored with 65 not out, adding 71 for the seventh wicket with Danny Curtis (25).

St Annes’ reply saw wickets fall in clusters either side of good partnerships.

Nathan Armstrong (29) and Promod Maduwantha (27) put on 58 for the third wicket before 69-2 became 70-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Bradley (33) and Nathan Bolus (19) added 52 for the fifth wicket, but St Annes fell from 122-4 to 162-8.

The ninth-wicket partnership of Alex Urquhart and Ryan Birkman had put on 35 when the former fell for 22, leaving St Annes 197-9.

Birkman (27 not out) and last man Mitch Bolus (nine not out) scored the 24 runs required with victory achieved from the penultimate ball.

Thornton Cleveleys made it back-to-back Bank Holiday wins, beating Barrow by 127 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TC made 311-7, Joshua Sackfield hitting 61 before Joshua Rolinson and Daniel Howard took centre stage.

Rolinson hit 10 sixes and four boundaries in making 84 from only 47 deliveries, while Howard contributed nine maximums and five fours in his 40-ball 91.

Howard then took 4-25 as Barrow could only reach 184-6 in response.

Alexander Rhodes starred with bat and ball as Great Eccleston beat Vernon Carus by 21 runs.

He hit 103 in Great Ecc’s 205 all out before taking 3-26 as Vernons posted 184-7.