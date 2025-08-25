Fleetwood captain Declan Clerkin Photo: Daniel Martino

Captain Declan Clerkin’s best bowling of the season couldn’t end Fleetwood CC’s losing run in division one of the NPCL.

The skipper returned 5-60 from 15 overs in their 58-run loss to Leyland on Saturday.

Leyland posted 228-9 as Jacob Wright led the way with 59, putting on 64 for the fifth wicket with Ned Patterson (34).

In reply, three Fleetwood batters reached the 20s but none could move beyond as they were dismissed for 170 with Andrew Jacques taking 4-33.

Blackpool were also beaten, going down by 140 runs at Netherfield.

The hosts had been 15-2 in the early stages of their innings before recovering to compile 279-6.

Cole McConchie dominated the innings, hitting 10 boundaries and four sixes in his 126, while Josh Dixon finished 52 not out.

Blackpool’s response had seen them reach 52-0 before subsiding to 139 all out.

Andrew Needham made 40 and Dylan Henshall 33 but Oli Wileman took 6-34 and McConchie 3-32.

St Annes are six points clear in division two after their six-wicket win at Carnforth.

The home team recovered from 21-2 to post 186-9, Tom Parkinson top-scoring with 34 not out.

James Park Johnson added 33 and Ryan Nelson 29, as Promod Maduwantha picked up 3-20 in 15 overs.

St Annes’ reply saw them breeze to victory, reaching 187-4 with more than nine overs in hand.

Maduwantha stole the show, hitting 18 boundaries in his 94-ball 92 not out.

Josh Borrell’s maiden century for Thornton Cleveleys highlighted their high-scoring derby win over Great Eccleston.

Chasing 252-7, Borrell carried his bat for 140 to complete an eight-wicket victory with eight deliveries to spare.

Great Ecc had earlier seen Nisanth Nithian make 58, putting on 75 for the second wicket with Alex Rhodes (37).

Captain Joe McMillan added an unbeaten 50 in an unbroken stand of 70 with Phil Booth (34 not out).

Borrell then hit 22 fours as he shared an opening partnership of 111 with Josh Sackfield (32) and an unbroken 137 with Jacob Sackfield (55 not out).

Kirkham and Wesham are 16 points from safety in the Palace Shield Premier Division following a 91-run loss at Torrisholme.

The hosts batted first and recovered from 39-3 to 184-8, James Cookson hitting 60 not out.

Ryan Galligan finished with 4-60 for K&W, whose reply saw them slump from 64-3 to 93 all out as Mathew McGuigan took 6-12.

Fylde were successful, defeating leaders Morecambe by nine runs at Woodhill Lane.

Will Smith (55) top-scored in Fylde’s 188-8 before the Morecambe reply saw them collapse from 176-6 to 179 all out.

Lytham are only 21 points clear of the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division relegation places after a 114-run defeat against Hightown St Marys.

Having opted to bat first, Hightown St Marys declared on 220-6 before they bowled out Lytham for 106 inside 34 overs.

Jack Todd (2-33) left Hightown St Marys 25-2 early on before Matt Laybourne finished 80 not out.

Lytham’s batting has been a struggle for much of the season and it was no exception on Saturday as they lost all 10 wickets for 68 runs.

Ed Fiddler (25) and Myles Child (15) had put on 38 for the first wicket but, after their departures, no batter scored more than 15 as Jackson Darkes-Sutcliffe took 7-57.