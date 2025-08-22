Fylde coast cricket preview: Champions remain resilient despite a tough year

By Gavin Browne
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Fleetwood CC's Matt Siddall took five wickets in their defeat to Longridge last weekend Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Fleetwood CC director of cricket Andy Singleton insists the mood remains good among the first XI squad despite their season of struggle.

Last year’s Northern Premier Cricket League champions had started the campaign looking to be the first club to successfully defend the title in more than 20 years.

Instead, they are 25 points adrift at the foot of division one – and 32 points from safety – after last Saturday’s nine-run defeat against Longridge.

A run to the last four of the NPCL’s 40 Over Cup has been a minor consolation in a tough 2025, which has only brought only one victory from 13 league matches.

Five games of the season remain, starting with the Bank Holiday weekend which sees Fleetwood hosting Leyland on Saturday and Settle on Monday.

While the situation appears bleak, the Broadwater squad has been reminded that nothing is set in stone just yet.

Singleton said: “We’ve approached the players about keeping their heads down, not dropping off, and hopefully we will turn things around.

“Of course, it’s one thing saying it and another doing it because it’s very easy to be disillusioned as a player when you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“The players are resilient. They have been very disappointed but they are a young set of lads, so they will come back from it whatever happens.

“We just need to make sure we all stick together. You enjoy the good times when you’re winning and have to stick together through thick and thin.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12.30pm): Fleetwood v Leyland, Netherfield v Blackpool.

Northern Premier Cricket League Second Division (12.30pm): Carnforth v St Annes, Thornton Cleveleys v Great Eccleston.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Morecambe v Fylde, Torrisholme v Kirkham and Wesham.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Hightown St Marys.

MONDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12.30pm): Fleetwood v Settle, Fulwood and Broughton v Blackpool.

Northern Premier Cricket League Second Division (12.30pm): Great Eccleston v Vernon Carus, St Annes v Euxton, Thornton Cleveleys v Barrow.

