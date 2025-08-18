Fleetwood CC's Adam Sharrocks hit 53 in their 40 Over Cup semi-final defeat Photo: Rob Lock

Fleetwood missed out on a place in the Northern Premier Cricket League 40 Over Cup final after losing by four wickets in Sunday’s semi-final at Garstang.

The cup run had lifted the gloom of Fleetwood’s division one campaign but they were all out for 143 with four balls to spare at the Riverside, Adam Sharrocks having held the innings together with 53.

Garstang then stumbled from 43-1 to 45-5 in reply but Sumit Ruikar’s unbeaten 60 saw them to 149-6 and a match with Leyland in the final.

Defeat came 24 hours after Fleetwood lost by nine runs in the battle of the bottom two against Longridge at Broadwater.

Matt Siddall’s 5-24 saw the visitors all out for 130 despite 52 from Rob Hollinghurst.

Fleetwood then lost six of their top seven for five or fewer, though it was a close finish thanks to Nathan Bend’s 30 and Siddall’s unbeaten 27.

However, the hosts were all out for 121 inside 33 overs, Jake Durnell taking 5-46.

Blackpool climbed into third place with a seven-wicket victory at Settle.

The home side had opted to bat first, collapsing to 47-6 before they were eventually dismissed for 120.

Ali Usman picked up 4-20 and Matt Grindley 3-47 as Tom Davidson (48) provided the main resistance.

Blackpool’s reply saw them reach 121-3 in only 17 overs, skipper Ben Howarth (37) top-scoring with support from Josh Boyne (26 not out) and Dylan Henshall (25).

St Annes are seven points clear at the top of division two following an eight-wicket win at Great Eccleston.

Batting first, the hosts compiled 229-6 as Mohamed Nadeem led the way with 50.

Matthew Lawrenson (47), Joe McMillan (40) and Nisanth Nithian (30) also contributed as Promod Maduwantha finished with 3-53.

St Annes’ reply saw them post 234-2 with 40 balls remaining.

Lukman Vahaluwala retired on 61 before Tom Bradley (75 not out) and Maduwantha (43 not out) took the leaders to an emphatic victory.

Thornton Cleveleys had a seven-wicket home win, dismissing Carnforth for 85.

Ryan Nelson (27) was one of only two Carnforth players in double figures as Cameron Chisholm took 3-17 and Josh Rolinson 3-26.

Josh Borrell’s 31 then propelled sixth-placed TC to 86-3 in just 19.4 overs.

The Palace Shield Premier Division saw bottom club Kirkham and Wesham defeat leaders Morecambe by two wickets.

Luke Pearson (52) and Stefan Dixon (51) helped Morecambe reach 182 all out, Justin Banks taking 4-21.

K&W’s reply saw them slip from 60-0 to 77-5 before posting 183-8, Liam Castellas hitting an undefeated 63.

They stayed at the foot because second-bottom Heysham won by 48 runs against Fylde.

Ryan Pearson (79) and Lewis Plackett (73) took Heysham to 250-4 before Fylde’s reply ended on 202-9, despite Will Smith hitting an undefeated 102.

Lytham lost by 68 runs in their Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division match at Maghull.

The hosts looked in trouble at 123-7 before recovering to declare on 214-9.

Skipper Anthony Molloy top-scored with 63, adding 71 for the eighth wicket with Josh Byrne (23 not out).

Sabbir Patel had taken 7-91 for Lytham, whose reply saw them all out for 146 after openers Ed Fiddler and Myles Child (both 34) had put on 60.

Seshan Udara added 31 as Molloy followed up his batting exploits with 4-40.