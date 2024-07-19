Fylde coast cricket preview: Thornton Cleveleys shine in league and cup competitions
Three straight league wins leave them second in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division, eight points behind leaders Barrow.
Last Sunday saw them book a place in the Meyler Cup final, while victory over Vernon Carus on Wednesday sent them into the T20 Division One play-off final.
TC have only lost once in 12 Palace Shield matches, though the wet winter had left them playing catch-up.
The captain said: “We were a bit unlucky at the start of the season because we couldn’t play the first two games.
“Everyone else managed to play, so we were 20 points behind – which didn’t help – but we’ve managed to claw it back.
“Momentum is a big thing and I think the other teams are starting to realise that so, soon, the target will be on our backs and we’ll have to deal with that.”
Next year’s cricketing landscape will look different with the Northern Premier Cricket League moving to two divisions.
While the top 10 in this season’s NPCL form division one, the bottom three will join the Palace Shield’s top six and Carlisle to make up division two.
Thirty-four points separate Barrow from seventh-placed Lancaster so, while TC are firmly in the top six, the ambition is to go up as champions.
The rest of the top six might have something to say about that, though the final day could bring a title shootout as TC head to Barrow.
Jenkinson added: “We looked at the league at the start of the season and we wanted to win it while the Palace Shield still has that prestige.
“Taking six teams out of it means it will be a depleted league next year but that’s a long way off yet; it’s one game at a time.”
SATURDAY FIXTURES
Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Blackpool v Leyland, Fleetwood v Fulwood and Broughton, St Annes v Euxton.
Liverpool and District Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Old Xaverians.
Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Great Eccleston v Barrow, Preston v Thornton Cleveleys.
Division 1A (1pm): Fylde v Garstang 2, Netherfield 2 v Kirkham and Wesham.
SUNDAY FIXTURES
Readers T20 Finals Day (1pm): Blackpool v Chorley.