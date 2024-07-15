Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cup matches took centre stage last weekend with four Fylde coast clubs all looking to progress in their respective competitions.

The possibility of a derby in the NPCL 40 Over Cup final remains after wins for Blackpool and Fleetwood in Sunday’s quarter-finals.

Bowlers dominated both matches with Fleetwood winning by four wickets at Fulwood and Broughton, where they bowled out the hosts for 83.

That was something of a recovery after they had chosen to bat first and were initially reduced to 40-6.

Blackpool batter Shivam Chaudhary hit an undefeated 64 in helping them reach the NPCL's 40 Over Cup semi-finals Picture: Michelle Adamson

Lewis Wellings top-scored with 13, while James McWilliam made 12 and Ben Parkinson 10 not out as James Amor took 3-17.

Fleetwood’s response saw them reach 87-6 after slipping from 64-3 to 66-6 as Ewen Mansford took 4-30.

Harry McAleer (14) was their leading scorer, supported by Adam Sharrocks (13), as Declan Clerkin (12 not out) saw them over the line.

They now host Leyland in the semi-final, the stage at which Blackpool visit either Kendal or Longridge.

The Stanley Park club reached the last four after seeing off visitors Chorley by five wickets.

Chorley batted first and were all out for 106, Arran Lewin taking 4-11 in eight overs as Harry Birkman picked up 3-32.

Miller Childs made 29 for Chorley, whose bowlers reduced Blackpool to 51-5 in reply.

However, they were unable to remove professional Shivam Chaudhary whose 64 not out from only 56 balls helped take Blackpool to 110-5.

He added an unbroken stand of 59 with Tom Myerscough, who finished 23 not out.

The chance of a derby in the Meyler Cup final ended in the semi-finals, where Thornton Cleveleys won but Fylde were beaten.

TC were 58-run winners over Carnforth at Illawalla, where Joshua Sackfield’s 81-ball 101 and Richard Jenkinson’s 60 from 51 deliveries helped them to 301-8.

Carnforth’s reply saw them all out for 243 with 19 balls left, Shane Dixon hitting 71 from 58 balls.

TC play Morecambe after they beat Fylde by eight wickets.

Keith Moore made 67 not out in Fylde’s 167-6 but Morecambe responded with 171-2, setting up a final at Carnforth on August 18.

Saturday’s NPCL matches saw Fleetwood open up a 34-point lead at the top with victory against Netherfield.

A three-wicket win gave them maximum points as second-placed Leyland lost by the same margin against Euxton.

Having put their visitors into bat at Broadwater, Fleetwood bowled them out for 138.

It was Amor and Vathsal Govind who did the damage, both finishing with figures of 4-30.

Netherfield had been 58-5 at one stage before Riley Vernon (37) and Lee Hogg (28) helped take them into three figures.

Fleetwood lost Clerkin (10) in reply but had reached 47-1 before slumping to 121-7.

Andy Drake (18), Charlie Clark (1), Jeremy Davies (15), McAleer (6), Sharrocks (1) and Nathan Bend (13) were the men to fall.

Govind stood firm and finished 56 not out, supported by Kian Farnworth who made a run-a-ball 15 not out in taking Fleetwood to their target.

Blackpool also made it a double as they won by two wickets at Settle.

Having reduced them to 15-2, Blackpool saw their hosts rally with Lewis Smith and Amar Ullah adding 69 for the third wicket.

Once Smith (32) was dismissed by Chaudhary, that began a collapse which ended with the home team all out for 143.

Harvey Green made 14 at number 10, supporting Ullah who finished 64 not out as Chaudhary claimed 4-25 and Jamie Thomson 4-48.

Blackpool were up against it in reply as they fell to 55-5.

Rishit Sharma (4) was first to go, followed by Lewin (4), Chaudhary (9), Andrew Needham (15) and Jake Muncaster (7).

Stuart Ashford and Harry Birkman rallied, adding 71 for the sixth wicket in taking Blackpool to within sight of their target.

Ashford was then out for 41 before Matt Grindley (3) and Harry Birkman (48) were also sent back.

Ben Howarth (two not out) and Thomson (four not out) ensured victory as Blackpool reached 147-8.

St Annes picked up a losing draw as they hung on with nine wickets down against Garstang at Vernon Road.

After choosing to field first, St Annes saw their visitors post 255-3 in 50 overs, thanks mainly to a second-wicket stand of 181 between Matt Crowther and Imran Butt.

Crowther (91) eventually fell to Mitch Bolus, who had earlier trapped Michael Walling (3) in taking 2-75.

Tom Higson hit three fours and as many sixes in a 17-ball 40 before he was dismissed by Tom Bradley (1-50).

Ten boundaries and four maximums meant Butt finished 113 not out, though St Annes’ reply began promisingly.

Openers Yohan De Silva and Nathan Armstrong put on 92 before nine wickets fell for only another 90 runs.

De Silva (48) was first out, followed by Armstrong (36), Nathan Bolus (0) and Lukman Vahaluwala, as all four were dismissed by Butt.

Luke Jardine (30) was next to go before Butt collected a fifth wicket by dismissing Tom Bradley (20).

Ryan Birkman (5), Mitch Bolus (0) and Joe Hayton (6) were also out, leaving Joe Davies 16 not out and James Bradley (nought not out) to survive as Butt took 5-46.

In the Liverpool and District Competition First Division, Lytham’s match at Liverpool was abandoned with five points apiece.

The Moore and Smalley Palace Shield also saw bowlers dominate as Thornton Cleveleys skittled Torrisholme for 54 in the Premier Division.

No bowler took more than two wickets for TC, whose reply saw them reach 55-1 inside seven overs.

Nisanth Nithian made 52 as Great Eccleston were 135 all out against Vernon Carus, who responded with 136-2.

Division 1A saw Will Smith (43) and Theo Smith (41) take Fylde to 154-7 at Croston, who were 94 all out in reply as Toby Cunningham took 4-12.

Sam Calverley’s 7-20 saw Kirkham and Wesham all out for 54 against a Heysham team who reached 57-8 in only 16.1 overs, Tom Parkinson taking 5-32.