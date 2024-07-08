Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South East Stars’ superb display with bat and ball gave them an 82-run Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy victory over Lancashire Thunder in Blackpool.

Bryony Smith and Paige Scholfield both made half-centuries on Sunday as the visitors posted a strong total of 283.

Ryana MacDonald-Gay led the way with 4-34 as Thunder were bowled out for 201 in reply.

Having negotiated an accurate spell from Kate Cross, Smith accelerated the scoring in stylish fashion.

Tara Norris got Thunder’s first wicket by bowling Kalea Moore for 13 but Smith moved confidently to her half-century from 56 balls.

Alexa Stonehouse fell to Naomi Dattani for 23 before Stars were three down when Smith picked out Danni Collins off Sophie Morris, dismissed for 67 from 71 balls.

Stars were 119-3 at the halfway mark but, despite seeing Alice Davidson-Richards (20) caught by Cross off Hannah Jones, Scholfield marshalled the innings well.

The 28-year-old showed great touch all around the ground as she moved to her half-century from just 50 balls.

Thunder needed wickets to check Stars’ momentum and picked up three quick scalps.

Scholfield (56) was bowled by Dattani before Phoebe Franklin (5) and Chloe Hill (11) fell cheaply to leave Stars 245-7 with five overs to go.

MacDonald-Gay made a brisk 18, Aylish Cranstone departed for a well-made 43 and Tilly Corteen-Coleman a duck as Stars were bowled out two balls short of their 50 overs.

Jones (3-56) was the pick of the bowlers for Thunder, whose chase began in dreadful fashion as Emma Lamb (0) edged Franklin behind after just three balls.

Katie Mack (12) was soon on her way but Seren Smale quickly raced to 30 before sending MacDonald-Gay to Hill, leaving Thunder 51-3.

Fi Morris was joined by captain Ellie Threlkeld, the pair keeping Thunder in the hunt with a patient stand of 67.

Stars, however, took a string of wickets to seize the initiative as Fi Morris (37) fell to MacDonald-Gay before Moore sent back Threlkeld (37) and Collins (0) in the same over.

When Smith dismissed Dattani (19) and Moore removed Cross (6), Thunder had slipped from 118-3 to 151-8.