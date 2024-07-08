Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A second win in three games saw Blackpool CC climb into the Northern Premier Cricket League’s top six at the weekend.

They defeated Fulwood and Broughton by five wickets at Stanley Park on Saturday, when the Blackpool bowlers took the initiative after their visitors were asked to bat first.

Fulwood and Broughton were shot out for 103 inside 37 overs, having earlier slipped to 41-5.

Blackpool’s opening bowlers, Matt Grindley and Harry Birkman, both struck early on.

Matt Grindley claimed four wickets when Blackpool defeated Fulwood and Broughton at the weekend Picture: Julian Brown

Grindley removed James McWilliam (2) and Birkman dismissed Ben Parkinson (0) to leave the score 2-2.

Brendan Morris (7) became Grindley’s second wicket before Jamie Thomson joined in the fun, sending back Ben Rosbottom (20) and Lewis Wellings (0).

When Muhammad Zaid (15) also fell to Thomson, that left Fulwood and Broughton 57-6.

Usama Abrar (9) was out to Josh Boyne before Grindley picked up the wickets of James Lupton (17) and Dom Jackson (0) in consecutive balls.

Shivam Chaudhary ended the innings, dismissing Marcus Allen (9) as Khalil Patel finished 10 not out.

That gave him 1-1 as Grindley claimed 4-21 and Thomson 3-15, while Boyne and Birkman both took 1-28.

Blackpool’s reply began poorly as they slumped from 14-0 to 29-5.

Boyne (8) was first to go, falling to Patel, before Allen dismissed Rishit Sharma (5).

Allen then sent back Andrew Needham (0) and Ben Howarth (6), either side of Patel trapping Chaudhary (3).

However, Stuart Ashford and Arran Lewin ended any nerves among the home faithful with an unbroken stand of 75 seeing Blackpool to 104-5 and victory.

Both played patiently, Ashford finishing 43 not out and Lewin 29 not out in guiding Blackpool to maximum points.

Fleetwood are 21 points clear at the top despite drawing at Kendal on Saturday.

After choosing to bat first, Fleetwood’s innings ended with them on 149-5 from 44.1 overs.

Tomas King (12) was out early before the dismissals of Andy Drake (26) and Charlie Clark (9) left them 78-3.

Vathsal Govind and Jeremy Davies then added 63 before the latter fell to Freddie Fallows (31), who immediately removed Harry McAleer (0).

Govind was 52 not out and Declan Clerkin on one when Fleetwood’s innings ended, leaving Kendal chasing a revised target of 170 from 50 overs.

Play ended after 43 overs with Kendal 160-8 and Lewis Richardson 52 not out.

Max Winskill had earlier hit 61 and Finlay Richardson 21 after the hosts had fallen to 32-3.

Having recovered to 134-4, four wickets fell for 17 runs in the chase for victory as Clerkin took 4-31, Govind 2-38 and James Amor 2-50.

Lytham CC had a double-header weekend in division one of the Liverpool and District Competition.

It proved to be a mixed outcome as a one-wicket win over Sefton Park on Saturday was followed by a 187-run loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

Saturday’s match was dominated by the bowlers as a combined total of 236 runs were scored.

After asking their visitors to bat first, Lytham set to work with the ball and dismissed them for 117.

Richard Openshaw struck twice in reducing Sefton Park to 2-2 before skipper Paul Horton (27) and James Stirling (38) led a fightback.

Tom Spilsbury (15) and Jimmy Dixon (12 not out) added late runs as Openshaw finished with 4-27.

Lytham lost Niall Dunn (5) and Ed Fiddler (5) as they were 20-2 in reply, only for Matthew Wood and Guy Roberts to add 55 for the third wicket.

Roberts’ dismissal for 34 began a collapse which saw Lytham go from 75-2 to 108-9 as Jack Lavery took 5-33 and Dixon 4-43.

Charlie Nixon (13 not out) and Anthony Mulligan (four not out) held on in taking Lytham to victory on 119-9.

Sunday’s match with Liverpool, again on home soil, proved a miserable outing for Lytham who put their visitors in and saw them declare on 220-4.

That was largely down to a third-wicket stand of 120 between Jared Clein and Rob Rankin.

Rankin hit 10 fours and two sixes in a 73-ball 83, while Clein struck 11 boundaries and a maximum in his undefeated 102.

Lytham’s reply ended inside 19 overs as they lost eight wickets for 13 runs in being bowled out for 33.

Wood (18) was their top scorer as six batters were dismissed without scoring, Clein taking 5-4 and Ross Allen 4-2.

As for the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield, Great Eccleston and Thornton Cleveleys consolidated their top-six spots with victories on Saturday.

Great Ecc are second, five points behind leaders Barrow, after a two-wicket win at Preston where bowlers again dominated.

Jim Procter took 4-25 and Mohamed Nadeem 4-27 as Great Ecc bowled out their hosts for 87 before replying with 88-8.

Imran Patel claimed 5-41 but Nisanth Nithian (31) and Mohammed Fazil (24) played crucial knocks for Great Ecc.

TC are three points behind Great Ecc in fourth, having beaten Barrow by 132 runs at Illawalla.

Star of the show was Joshua Sackfield, whose 152 in TC’s 278-5 came from only 123 balls with 15 fours and 10 maximums.

Barrow’s reply saw them all out for 146 with a little more than nine overs remaining, Joshua Rolinson taking 5-30.

Division 1A brought a five-wicket win for Kirkham and Wesham against Standish.

K&W asked their hosts to bat first and bowled them out for 67, Antony Wilson dominating with figures of 7-19.

In reply, K&W skipper Jamie Hogarth top-scored with 27 as they reached 68-5 inside 13 overs.

Fylde lost by six wickets as they hosted second-placed Morecambe.

Theo Smith hit 36 as Fylde batted first and made 195-6 before Morecambe only required 25 overs to reach 197-4.