Declan Clerkin says his Fleetwood CC players cannot be considered lucky leaders of the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Fleetwood reached the halfway point of the season last weekend, which brought a rain-affected draw against Leyland.

The only completed match came at Kendal, where victory for Netherfield saw them climb into second position.

Nevertheless, they sit 23 points behind Fleetwood whose players have eight wins and only one defeat from 12 matches so far.

Fleetwood CC are comfortably clear at the top of the Northern Premier Cricket League Picture: Daniel Martino

The captain says that run of form can no longer be written off as good fortune on their part.

"Within the group, we knew how good we could be,” Clerkin said.

“Perhaps, early on, other teams were thinking we’d had a couple of good games but where we were was down to luck.

“I think people are now realising we have a really strong side this year – but all we keep saying after every game is we have to find a way to win.

“Our goal wasn’t to win the league this year, but we’ve got ourselves in a good position and we have to control what we can control.”

Next up for Fleetwood is tomorrow’s trip to Kendal, a fortnight on from their previous meeting.

Clerkin’s squad won by 56 runs at Broadwater, claiming outright victory by dismissing Kendal with the penultimate ball of their run chase.

Last year’s champions sit fourth and, while under no illusion as to the challenge ahead, Clerkin outlined the self-belief among his players.

“They (Kendal) were my bankers for the league,” he admitted.

“They have had a mixed start but they are a really strong team and our win last Sunday probably looked more comfortable than it was.

“A lot of their lads play for Cumbria on a Sunday but we know how good we are and we back ourselves against anybody.

“We’ve had good, consistent performances and we feel we can go there and take 15 points.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Blackpool v Fulwood and Broughton, Kendal v Fleetwood.

Liverpool and District Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Sefton Park.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Preston v Great Eccleston, Thornton Cleveleys v Barrow.

Division 1A (1pm): Fylde v Morecambe, Standish v Kirkham and Wesham.

SUNDAY FIXTURES