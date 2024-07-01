Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool CC’s involvement in this season’s Lancashire Cricket Foundation KO competition ended on Sunday with a quarter-final defeat at Norden.

They went down by seven wickets at Stag Park, where the hosts chased down Blackpool’s 165 all out to set up a semi-final with Ormskirk.

Having been asked to bat first, Blackpool lost Ben Howarth (6) early on before Rishit Sharma and Shivam Chaudhary added 35 for the second wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chaudhary (25) then fell, followed moments later by Sharma (12), as Blackpool slipped from 42-1 to 46-3.

Blackpool batter Shivam Chaudhary made 73 run across two innings at the weekend Picture: Michelle Adamson

Andrew Needham and Josh Boyne began to rebuild, a partnership of 49 taking Blackpool to within sight of three figures when the latter was out for 26.

Needham and Tom Myerscough had added 37 for the fifth wicket before the former was dismissed for Blackpool’s top score of 43.

Myerscough and Stan Howarth took the total to 149-5, only for the last five wickets to fall for a further 16 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stan Howarth (5) was first to go, followed one run later by Myerscough (12), to leave the score 150-7.

Arran Lewin (3) and Ali Munir (0) fell in consecutive balls before Matt Grindley (6) was last to go, leaving Izatullah Stankzai four not out.

Scott Butterworth took 4-23 and Greg Butterworth 3-18 for a Norden team which claimed victory by reaching 166-3 in 32 overs.

Munir (1-28) removed Scott Butterworth (1) but Josh Tolley and Mitchell Owen led the Norden response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added 52 before Grindley (1-41) dismissed Owen for a 27-ball 43, which contained nine boundaries.

Stankzai (1-28) picked up the wicket of Jack Taylor (17), leaving Norden 108-3, but Tolley and Lee Crabtree added an unbroken 58 in seeing them home.

Wicketkeeper Crabtree made the greater share of the runs, finishing 30 not out, though Tolley carried his bat in making an undefeated 58.

Sunday also saw Fylde record back-to-back wins in Division Two West of the Palace Shield’s T20 competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They started with a 10-wicket win over Norcross, restricting them to 82-9 before responding with 84-0 inside nine overs.

A seven-wicket defeat of Wyre followed as they reached 102-3 after their opponents had posted 98-6.

Twenty-four hours earlier, rain was the winner in Saturday’s Northern Premier Cricket League programme as none of the Fylde coast clubs managed a full game.

Fleetwood met Leyland at Broadwater in a match between the top two going into the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only 17 overs were possible, in which time Leyland made 69-1 with James Critchley (11) dismissed by Declan Clerkin (1-21).

Karl Cross was left 31 not out and Zak Willox 18 not out when play ended.

Five points apiece meant Leyland were overtaken in second place by Netherfield, who are 23 points behind Fleetwood after winning by 18 runs at Kendal.

Twenty-six overs were played at Garstang, where Blackpool were 91-5 at the close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chaudhary had made 48 and Daniel Dixon 23 as Blackpool left the Riverside with five points.

Everyone else made single figures with Sharma (6), Needham (3) and Jake Muncaster (5) also falling, leaving Ben Howarth and Harry Birkman both one not out.

St Annes stayed second-bottom after another abandonment at third-bottom Euxton.

The hosts had managed a full 50 overs, making 261-6, as Ben Houghton hit 69 and shared a second-wicket stand of 103 with James Bone (47).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were two wickets each for Lukman Vahaluwala (2-44), Joe Hayton (2-47) and Joe Davies (2-48).

Wet weather also won the day in the Liverpool Competition First Division as Lytham travelled to Bootle.

The home team batted first and declared on 229-7, opener Steve Rimmer and Hayden Rolfes both hitting 58.

Josh Andrady added a brisk 33 and Alistair Andrady 26 as Jack Saunders claimed 3-54 and TJ Bailey 3-80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lytham’s reply saw them on 8-0 in the fourth over when play ended early.

There was better luck in the Palace Shield Premier Division, where Great Eccleston and Thornton Cleveleys both picked up Premier Division victories.

Great Ecc met Penwortham, recovering from 24-3 to eventually compile 175-7 in 31 overs.

Mohammed Fazil (52 not out) top-scored with support coming from Alexander Rhodes (33), Mohamed Nadeem (32) and Joe McMillan (26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chasing a revised target of 168 in 28 overs, Penwortham’s response saw them all out for 124, one ball into the 26th.

Nadeem and Rhodes led the way with the ball, taking 4-46 and 3-48 respectively, as Great Ecc won by 43 runs.

TC were eight-wicket winners at Lancaster in a match reduced to 20 overs a side.

Lancaster batted first and made 69-5, Jake Apperley taking 3-35 and Daniel Howard 2-30, before TC were set an amended target of 85 in 20 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They managed it comfortably, reaching 85-2 in 14.1 overs, as Joshua Sackfield’s 32-ball 47 and Joshua Rolinson’s 28 effectively clinched the match.

Kirkham and Wesham were victorious in division 1A, beating Westgate by 20 runs.

K&W batted first at the Woodlands, making 201 all out in 31 overs thanks mainly to Jamie Hogarth and Theo Cunliffe.

Hogarth hit eight sixes and seven fours in a knock of 83 from 58 balls, while Cunliffe’s 48 came from only 23 deliveries with four sixes and as many boundaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zak Buchanan took 5-67 for Westgate, whose reply ended on 154-8 when chasing a revised target of 175 from 29 overs.

Craig Buchanan finished 70 not out as Tom Parkinson claimed 3-14 for K&W.

Fylde were left frustrated at Leyland 2, where play ended with them on 92-3 after batting first.