Fylde coast cricket preview: St Annes skipper stays defiant
Halfway through the campaign, Bolus’ players sit second-bottom after failing to win any of their 11 matches since beating Blackpool on day one.
Last weekend’s loss at Netherfield leaves them two points behind Euxton, tomorrow’s hosts, with the race on to finish in the top 10 ahead of next year’s split into two divisions.
“Beating Blackpool on the first weekend meant we started off on a real high,” acknowledged the captain.
“We’ve been really struggling after that, particularly with getting a consistent team out.
“I don’t think we’ve had the same 11 players out from the previous week because of injuries and unavailabilities because of exams.
“Hopefully we’ve now started to get everyone available. We are good enough to be able to do it (climb the table), it’s just finding that spark.”
It’s certainly been a challenging first season at the helm for Bolus, whose squad had to deal with three key departures over the winter.
Tom Higson joined Garstang, Alec McGloughlin opted to try his luck in the Greater Manchester League, while Harry Birkman moved to Blackpool.
While St Annes’ bowlers have only allowed two scores of more than 250 this season, the batting has struggled.
They have only passed 200 once, in addition to one score of 180 and a couple of totals in the 170s; all of which came in consecutive matches during May.
Bolus said: “Our top order had been scoring runs, so it’s disappointing that people have fallen out of form.
“The middle and lower orders have contributed some good runs, so we’re scrapping.
“Everyone is still upbeat. We knew it was going to be a tough season because of the strength of the other teams.”
SATURDAY FIXTURES
Northern Premier Cricket League (all 12.30pm): Euxton v St Annes, Fleetwood v Leyland, Garstang v Blackpool.
Liverpool Competition First Division (12pm): Bootle v Lytham.
Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Great Eccleston v Penwortham, Lancaster v Thornton Cleveleys.
Division 1A (1pm): Kirkham and Wesham v Westgate, Leyland 2 v Fylde.
SUNDAY FIXTURES
Lancashire Cricket Foundation KO (1pm): Norden v Blackpool.
Palace Shield T20: Fylde v Norcross (11am), Fylde v Wyre (5pm).