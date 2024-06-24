Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fleetwood CC moved 26 points clear at the top of the Northern Premier Cricket League following back-to-back wins over the weekend.

Declan Clerkin’s players picked up a maximum return of 30 points with wins over Mawdesley on Saturday and Kendal 24 hours later.

The weekend began with Fleetwood winning by 145 runs at Mawdesley.

After losing Andy Drake (0) and Tomas King (3), they responded with Charlie Clark (32) and Vathsal Govind (59) putting on 68 for the third wicket before Clark departed.

Fleetwood's Vathsal Govind hit two half-centuries and took seven wickets over the weekend Picture: Daniel Martino

The departures of Jeremy Davies (23), Harry McAleer (1), Adam Sharrocks (4) and Govind then saw Fleetwood’s 113-3 become 139-7.

Clerkin and Nathan Bend responded, adding 66 before the former was out for 37.

Bend hit five fours and a six in finishing 50 not out from only 44 balls, helping Fleetwood to 222-8.

In reply, Mawdesley collapsed from 47-3 to 77 all out as Govind took 3-19, Matt Siddall 2-4 and Clerkin 2-31.

Sunday brought a 56-run victory over Kendal as Govind hit a second half-century of the weekend.

He top-scored with 66 as Fleetwood compiled 201-9, the main support coming from King (26).

Kendal’s response saw them all out for 145 with one ball remaining, Govind taking 4-33 and Siddall 4-37.

Elsewhere, a dominant performance with bat and ball gave Blackpool victory by 173 runs against Settle at Stanley Park.

It hadn’t started well for Blackpool as the dismissals of Ben Howarth (12), Rishit Sharma (8) and Shivam Chaudhary (3) left them 32-3.

Andrew Needham and Josh Boyne then joined forces, putting together a fourth-wicket stand of 183.

That ended when Needham fell for 73, followed by the exit of Boyne for 122; a knock featuring 17 fours and a six.

Jake Muncaster (13 not out) and Stuart Ashford (seven not out) were there at the close as Blackpool posted 254-5.

Settle’s response saw them all out for 81 in the 30th over, having lost their last seven wickets for 47 runs.

They were up against it from the off as Matt Grindley removed Jurie Snyman (0), while Ansar Noorstani sent back Lewis Smith (0) and John Davidson (2) to make it 6-3.

Grindley ended a stand of 28 between Archie Phillipson and Amar Ullah, dismissing the latter for 24.

Boyne then followed up his batting feats by running through the middle and lower order.

Having picked up the wicket of Phillipson (17), he followed that with the scalps of Tom Davidson (0), Robbie Davidson (0) and Benjamin Hulse (21).

Lloyd Smith (7) fell to Grindley before Boyne ended matters in dismissing William Davidson (9).

That gave him figures of 5-8, while Grindley took 3-41 and Noorstani 2-16.

St Annes went down by five wickets at Netherfield, where they recovered from 67-4 to 167 all out.

Lukman Vahaluwala (3) was first to go, followed by Yohan de Silva (11), Luke Jardine (13) and Gurman Bains (27).

Thomas Bradley and Will Trohear led the fightback, adding 59 until the former was out for 48.

Trohear (20) followed three runs later before the last four wickets fell briskly.

Ryan Birkman (15), Joe Davies (8), Joe Hayton (14) and Ashen Daluwattage (2) were the men to go as Riley Vernon finished with 4-46.

Daluwattage (2-26) struck early, accounting for Reece Irving (9) and Bert Medhurst (2), followed by Vahaluwala (1-42) dismissing Ben Barrow (2).

That left Netherfield 19-3, only for Vernon and John Huck to add 111 for the fourth wicket, which ended when Davies (1-38) removed Vernon (54).

De Silva (1-33) dismissed Huck (64) but Lewis Edge (23 not out) and Oli Wileman (14 not out) took Netherfield to victory on 170-5.

Lytham CC suffered defeat in the Liverpool and District Competition First Division, losing by five wickets against Highfield.

Having been asked to bat first, Lytham began poorly with the departures of openers Niall Dunn (2) and Myles Child (2) leaving them 12-2.

Steven Croft (9) also fell cheaply and, once Guy Roberts was out for 28, that left Lytham 57-4.

Skipper Matt Taaffe joined overseas professional Zak Foulkes for a fifth-wicket stand worth 103.

Foulkes eventually departed for 62 before Taaffe and Tom Jefferson added another 48 in taking Lytham past 200.

Taaffe dominated that partnership before he was out for 78, followed immediately by TJ Bailey (0).

Jefferson finished on six not out and Felix Twitchett one not out as Lytham declared on 209-7.

Highfield’s reply was the proverbial innings of two halves as Lytham’s opening bowlers initially dominated.

Having seen Foulkes send back Ryan Hargreaves (5), Jamie Thomson then removed Michael Farrell (4) and Jamie Darbyshire (4).

Once Foulkes dismissed Madduma Lakmal (11) and Thomson accounted for Joel Welsby (5), that saw St Annes in control with their visitors 31-5.

However, that was as good as it got because an unbroken stand of 181 between Mohit Jangra and Harry Moxham saw the visitors to their target.

Jangra hit 13 fours and five sixes in finishing 105 not out from only 87 balls, while Moxham’s undefeated 64 came from 96 deliveries with nine boundaries and a maximum.

As for the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield, there were mixed fortunes in the Premier Division.

Great Eccleston moved into third as they made 238-6 at Rufford, whose reply saw them all out for 135.

They moved ahead of Thornton Cleveleys, who lost by three wickets against Eccleston.

Richard Jenkinson’s 100 helped TC to 236 all out before Eccleston responded with 238-7.

Derby day in division 1A brought victory for Kirkham and Wesham over Fylde.

K&W batted first at the Woodlands, making 206 all out, before dismissing their visitors for 104.

Sunday also brought Meyler Cup quarter-finals, with victories for TC and Fylde.

Joshua Sackfield’s 126 not out helped TC post 225-7 against Torrisholme, who were all out for 143.

Fylde won by seven wickets, reaching 85-3 after dismissing Westgate for 83.