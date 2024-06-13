Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rocky Flintoff is set to follow in the footsteps of his famous father after signing his first professional contract with Lancashire.

The 16-year-old is the son of Preston-born legendary former England all-rounder Andrew.

He has earned his first Red Rose deal after a string of fine performances for the club’s second team this summer.

He has featured four times so far, hitting a half century against Durham at Emirates Old Trafford before scoring a century against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, a week later.

Rocky Flintoff, right, is pictured with Mark Chilton (photo: Lancashire Cricket)

Flintoff is a product of Lancashire’s County Age Group system and joined the Academy in 2023, having first represented the club at Under-10s level.

Earlier this week, Flintoff was named in England’s Under-19s squad for their upcoming three game youth ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Footage of Flintoff batting for Lancashire earlier this summer emerged in the media when many expert observers noticing an uncanny resemblance to his famous father at the crease.

Flintoff senior broke through at Lancashire before going on to captain England, playing in 79 Test matches and 141 ODI internationals.

He scored more than 3,000 Test runs and took 226 wickets. He was arguably the star man when England finally defeated Australia in an Ashes series in 2005 – the first time the Three Lions had been successful against the Aussies in 18 years.

Rocky Flintoff said: “I’m very happy and excited to have signed my first professional contract with Lancashire. It’s something that I’ve been working towards since I started playing cricket, so to sign for my home county is a dream come true.

“I’ve been with the club since I was eight-years old, so to have the opportunity to keep representing the Red Rose is a big honour. I have loved playing for the second XI so far this season and I’m looking forward to continuing to work hard on all aspects of my game.”

Director of Cricket Performance Mark Chilton added: “I would like to congratulate Rocky, his family and everybody who has been with him on his journey in cricket so far.

“He has impressed the coaching staff with his performances and determined attitude for the Second XI already this season. He is a grounded individual and knows the work starts now for him to fulfil his potential in the years ahead.