Thornton Cleveleys' Joshua Sackfield has had a good start to the season Photo: Steven Taylor/SJT

Richard Jenkinson admits there has been an obvious step up in quality this season as his Thornton Cleveleys CC players start their league fixtures this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TC’s second-placed finish in last year’s Palace Shield campaign saw them move into the Northern Premier Cricket League’s new division two following the competition’s restructure for 2025.

They go into the league programme on the back of five defeats from five in the 40 Over Cup, ahead of their final group match at Carnforth on Bank Holiday Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before then, however, is today’s first league fixture against a St Annes team who narrowly defeated them in the 40 Over Cup at Illawalla a month ago.

“We haven’t got off to a good start at all,” TC’s skipper acknowledged.

“We gave a good account of ourselves in the first three games but, in the last two weeks, we’ve been outplayed.

“It’s definitely been a step up so far in terms of the level and the opposition because the pros make a big difference; it’s definitely an eye opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s given us an idea of what we’ve got to do if we’re to achieve our goals this season – and we want to be up there competing.

“It’s difficult to see where everybody has moved forward with signings. Other teams have brought in pros whereas we’ve gone down the amateur route (New Zealand’s Josh Borrell).

“We’ve already played St Annes – and it was a very close game – so hopefully it swings our way on Saturday.

“I think it will be very different with it being 50 overs and red ball cricket, so hopefully we can get off to a good start.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12.30pm): Blackpool v Longridge, Fulwood and Broughton v Fleetwood.

Second Division (12.30pm): Penwortham v Great Eccleston, St Annes v Thornton Cleveleys.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Eccleston v Fylde, Westgate v Kirkham and Wesham.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Hightown St Marys v Lytham.

SUNDAY FIXTURES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ECB National Club Championship (1pm): Roe Green v Blackpool.

MONDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League 40 Over Cup (12.30pm): Blackpool v Mawdesley, Carnforth v Thornton Cleveleys, Euxton v St Annes, Fulwood and Broughton v Fleetwood, Penwortham v Great Eccleston.