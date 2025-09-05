Fylde coast cricket preview: Slow start left Thornton Cleveleys playing catch-up

By Gavin Browne
Published 5th Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
Thornton Cleveleys have had a promising season in 2025 Photo: Daniel Martinoplaceholder image
Richard Jenkinson has rued Thornton Cleveleys CC’s slow start to 2025 as they prepare for tomorrow’s penultimate match of the season.

TC play their final home game of the NPCL division two campaign on Saturday, when they welcome Mawdsley to Illawalla.

They do so on the back of last weekend’s eight-wicket loss from their trip to promotion-chasing Carlisle.

It has been the proverbial season of two halves for TC, who moved into the NPCL after finishing second in the Palace Shield top flight last year.

After losing this season’s first 11 league and cup games, seven wins from their next 12 games leave them with an outside chance of a top-four finish.

TC’s skipper told the Gazette: “It’s a shame we got off to a slow start to be honest.

“We’re really pleased with how we’ve played in the last couple of months.

“We’re definitely trying to get fourth place, it’s just typical we didn’t start the way we’re finishing.”

This weekend’s main attention is on Vernon Road, where St Annes can clinch promotion to division one with victory over Barrow.

Nathan Bolus’ league leaders are 18 points ahead of third-placed Euxton with two games left – and could lift the title if they win and Carlisle lose at Vernon Carus.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12pm): Fleetwood v Netherfield, Leyland v Blackpool.

Northern Premier Cricket League Second Division (12pm): Great Eccleston v Euxton, St Annes v Barrow, Thornton Cleveleys v Mawdesley.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Fylde v Torrisholme, Penrith v Kirkham and Wesham.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Liverpool.

