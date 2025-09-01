St Annes' Luke Jardine scored a century in their weekend win Photo: Daniel Martino

A rain-affected weekend saw St Annes take one step nearer to promotion from division two of the NPCL.

The league leaders picked up a fourth straight win, beating Vernon Carus by 83 runs at Vernon Road.

Batting first, St Annes reached 235-2 when their innings ended midway through the 38th over.

Lukman Vahaluwala (17) and Nathan Armstrong (30) both fell before Luke Jardine and Promod Maduwantha added an unbroken 186 for the third wicket.

Jardine hit 22 fours and a six in his 96-ball 119 not out, while Maduwantha was undefeated on 60.

Chasing an amended target of 212 from 20 overs, Vernons finished on 128-9 as Maduwantha claimed 3-51.

That win, along with defeat for third-placed Euxton, gives St Annes an 18-point buffer with two matches to play.

They are, however, only five points ahead of Carlisle after their eight-wicket win over Thornton Cleveleys.

Josh Borrell’s 57 helped TC to 149 all out as Nico Watt took 5-29 for Carlisle.

The hosts, given a revised target of 103 from 27 overs, reached that score in only 12.1 as Marc Brown hit 54 not out from 30 deliveries.

Great Eccleston won by 80 runs at bottom side Mawdesley, where Nisanth Nithian’s 121 helped Great Ecc to 194-3 in 33.2 overs.

Given a revised run chase of 242 from 34 overs, Mawdesley were 161-5 from 31.1 at the close.

There were also mixed fortunes in division one, where Blackpool were seven-wicket winners against Kendal at Stanley Park.

Freddie Fallows hit 63 not out as Kendal compiled 146-4 in 36 overs.

Chasing 126 in 20 overs for victory, Blackpool reached 131-3 with 41 each for openers Ben Howarth and Josh Boyne.

Fleetwood, however, lost again as they went down by 84 runs at Chorley.

The hosts opted to bat first and made 223-5, aided by a fourth-wicket stand of 142 between Will Moulton (83 not out) and Miller Childs (72).

Handed an amended target of 203 from 33 overs, Fleetwood were all out for 118 in 16.3.

The Palace Shield Premier Division saw Fylde and Kirkham and Wesham beaten.

K&W are 25 points from safety with three games left after losing by six wickets against Lancaster.

A match reduced to 20 overs a side saw K&W post 134-8, Jack Mansfield (25) their top scorer.

Lancaster’s Hayden Simm took 4-32 before they reached 138-4 with 11 balls remaining, Curtley Louw finishing 67 not out from 40 balls.

Fylde lost by 29 runs at Rufford, where the hosts compiled 114-8 in 32 overs, Theo Smith taking 5-35.

Set a revised target of 127 from 32 overs, Fylde were 97-6 in 27.2 when play ended.

Rain also played a part in Lytham’s Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division match at New Brighton.

Having batted first, Lytham had reached 239-9 in 43 overs before play came to an end at Rake Lane.

The Lytham top order had all made starts without converting them into something more substantial, Ed Fiddler’s 26 the highest score in their top four.

Alex Higham then hit 49 from 33 balls, featuring seven boundaries and two sixes, though it was Richard Openshaw who top-scored with 55 from 49.

He put on 70 for the sixth wicket with Chris Cartmell (16) before Sabbir Patel hit a quickfire 19 not out late on.