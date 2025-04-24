Myles Child (right) top-scored for Lytham in their win against Caldy last weekend Photo: Michelle Adamson

Lytham CC kick off their league season on Saturday with new skipper Ryan Norris happy to think outside the box if that means securing wins.

The club’s Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division campaign starts at Spring View.

Norris’ players go into the game on the back of last weekend’s 65-run win against Caldy in the Ray Tyler Cup.

That was his first competitive match since replacing Matt Taaffe as skipper at Church Road, as he looks to improve upon last year’s seventh-placed position.

Norris told the Gazette: “We’re gutted to have lost Matt but he wants to explore different avenues and you have to respect that.

“As a player, I’m not what he was as I’m a bowling all-rounder but, captaincy-wise, I’m extremely excited.

“Captaincy isn’t new because I’ve had previous experience with the seconds for two years, just before Covid.

“As a captain, I’m not afraid to try things but I’ll always turn up on a Saturday and want to win.”

This year’s 12-team league sees four new faces, as Southport and Birkdale, along with New Brighton, drop down from last year’s Premier Division in swapping places with Colwyn Bay and Bootle.

St Helens Town and Fleetwood Hesketh dropped out of the First Division into the Second, replaced by Hightown St Marys and Sutton.

Having already earmarked Lytham to be in and around the promotion positions, Norris had his eye on another team he expects to be in the shake-up.

“I think Liverpool are looking strong and look to have recruited well,” he admitted.

“We had a poor game against them last year, so we’re looking to put the record straight.

“With two coming up and two coming down, that’s four new teams so I feel it’s a lot like the Championship in football; you don’t really know for sure who’s recruited the best.

“I wouldn’t say we feel threatened by Liverpool but the depth they have means they have to be respected.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

NPCL 40 Over Cup (12.30pm): Fleetwood v Longridge, Great Eccleston v Chorley, Kendal v Blackpool, Thornton Cleveleys v St Annes.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Fylde v Kirkham and Wesham.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition (12pm): Spring View v Lytham.

SUNDAY FIXTURES

ECB National Club Championship (1pm): Blackpool v Egerton, Fleetwood v Formby.