Ryan Norris believes his Lytham CC players have paid the price for falling to capitalise on key moments in their various league and cup matches this year.

Lytham picked up only their third win of the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division season last weekend, beating bottom club Old Xaverians by five wickets.

They sit eighth in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit to a Southport and Birkdale team occupying third spot.

That was the kind of position Norris had envisaged for Lytham when he took over as captain for this season.

Norris told the Gazette: “We had a game against Maghull (Ray Tyler Cup quarter-final) where we had a low score of 98.

“We had them 75-6 in reply but they managed to get over the line with seven wickets down.

“We reduced Liverpool to 144-8 and were 65-1 in reply before being bowled out for 99.

“Then we were all out for 69 on a very mischievous wicket at Sefton Park and then had them 11-5.

“We just couldn’t get that final breakthrough as Matthew Young and Paul Horton, the former Lancashire player, took the game away from us.

“We aren’t far away and I’m confident that we will pick up more wins.

“There are certain games we’re targeting; we aren’t saying we’re going to win every week, but there are certain games that we’re confident we should be winning.

“We’ve stepped up against some of the bigger teams but there are three elements to cricket – batting, bowling and fielding – and we’re only doing well in two of them (bowling and fielding).

“The games where we did score runs, we didn’t bowl well, and that’s now flipped around.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12.30pm): Fleetwood v Chorley, Kendal v Blackpool.

Second Division (12.30pm): Great Eccleston v Mawdesley, Thornton Cleveleys v Carlisle, Vernon Carus v St Annes.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Fylde v Rufford, Lancaster v Kirkham and Wesham.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Southport and Birkdale v Lytham.

SUNDAY FIXTURES

Lancashire Cricket Foundation Knock Out (1pm): Formby v Fleetwood.