Declan Clerkin has hailed the consistent displays which see Fleetwood CC top of the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Part two of the campaign began with last Saturday’s draw at Kendal, which leaves the Broadwater club 21 points clear of second-placed Leyland.

Having finished sixth last year, eight wins and only one defeat in 13 matches have put Clerkin’s players in pole position at this stage.

This year’s leading light has been their professional, Vathsal Govind, who hit yet another half-century and took two wickets in Cumbria last weekend.

Fleetwood CC's Jeremy Davies Picture: Julian Brown

Clerkin told The Gazette: “We’ve been striving for consistency of performance so far, trying to get better each Saturday and controlling what we can control.

“The pro has done brilliantly, he’s been a real standout player with his all-round game.

“No-one else has perhaps stood out as much but everyone has chipped in, getting the runs around the pro, and we know that with the three spinners and Jeremy (Davies), we have a strong attack to defend our innings.”

Clerkin picked up four Kendal wickets on Saturday as Fleetwood returned to the Fylde coast with 10 points for their efforts.

That was the latest in a series of contributions from Fleetwood’s ‘homegrown’ players, reiterating the captain’s view that success this season won’t just be down to Govind.

He revealed: “I said earlier in the season, when we played Blackpool, that everyone is going to have an opportunity, as an amateur, where we can win a game of cricket.

“I said, when it’s a player’s opportunity to do that, they have to take it.

“I know a lot of clubs rely on a pro but that’s what they get paid for; you need your amateurs to contribute as well or you aren’t going to win anything.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Fleetwood v Netherfield, Settle v Blackpool, St Annes v Garstang.

Liverpool and District Competition First Division (12pm): Liverpool v Lytham.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Great Eccleston v Vernon Carus, Torrisholme v Thornton Cleveleys.

Division 1A (1pm): Croston v Fylde, Kirkham and Wesham v Heysham.

SUNDAY FIXTURES

NPCL 40 Over Cup (2pm): Blackpool v Chorley, Fulwood and Broughton v Fleetwood.

Meyler Cup (12.30pm): Morecambe v Fylde, Thornton Cleveleys v Carnforth.