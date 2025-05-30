Blackpool CC captain Ben Howarth Photo: Daniel Martino

Ben Howarth has acknowledged the challenge ahead as Blackpool CC prepare for a match featuring two of the Northern Premier Cricket League’s in-form sides in 2025.

Saturday sees Howarth’s players travel to Garstang in division one after a promising start to the season for both teams.

Blackpool had won eight of their opening nine matches before last Sunday’s ECB National Club Championship loss at Roe Green, followed by Monday’s abandoned 40 Over Cup tie with Mawdesley.

Garstang’s final 40 Over Cup tie against Carlisle was also a victim of the weather, ending their run of six wins from six.

Both teams’ series of wins also includes victory from their opening league fixtures.

“They (Garstang) have started really well and were one of the teams I fancied to do well this year,” Howarth said.

“They are a strong outfit, especially at home, and they finished top of the 40 Over Cup group table.

“We know it will be a tough game, they have a core of the side that has been together for a long time; they are experienced and know how to win matches.”

Blackpool’s fine start has come while new professional Ali Usman adapts to life at Stanley Park.

His first eight matches had featured a top score of 76 and seven wickets – before nine wickets followed against Longridge and Roe Green last weekend.

“He’s settled in well and is a really nice guy,” Howarth said.

“I don’t think he’s particularly keen on the pink-ball stuff but he’s keen on red-ball cricket and started really well in that against Longridge.

“We hope he’s going to come into his own but we have plenty of guys who are matchwinners with bat and ball; it doesn’t necessarily need the pro to do it every week.

“We feel we’re in a good place and have players who will get runs or wickets when needed.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12.30pm): Fleetwood v Kendal, Garstang v Blackpool.

Second Division (12.30pm): Carlisle v St Annes, Great Eccleston v Barrow, Thornton Cleveleys v Penwortham.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Fylde v Preston, Kirkham and Wesham v Burneside.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v New Brighton.

SUNDAY FIXTURES

Meyler Cup (1pm): Netherfield 2 v Fylde.

Ray Tyler Cup (1pm): Maghull v Lytham.