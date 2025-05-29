Steven Croft has spoken after being named as Lancashire men's interim head coach Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Steven Croft believes Lancashire possess an ‘unbelievable squad’ after being named as the men’s interim head coach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blackpool-born all-rounder stepped into the role yesterday following the departure of Dale Benkenstein.

He left Emirates Old Trafford with the club second-bottom in division two of the Rothesay County Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croft is set to oversee his first match in acting charge tonight with Lancashire Lightning playing Worcestershire Rapids in the Vitality Blast (6.30pm).

“I feel we’ve got a really strong squad,” said Croft, who will be assisted by Craig White, Will Porterfield and Karl Krikken, to Lancs TV.

“If you look at all the names we have in the squad, it’s still an unbelievable squad in all three formats.

“Yes, we’ve underperformed slightly but I still believe we’ve got some really good players at this club that can push us forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a lot of quality in that changing room and hopefully that shines through in the next few days.”

Croft oversaw training on Wednesday as Lancashire prepared for three Blast fixtures in four days.

Nottinghamshire Outlaws are their visitors on Saturday (4pm) before a trip to Durham on Sunday (5pm).

Croft added: “I’m feeling very proud to lead these lads, something I thought might hopefully come in the future – but has probably come a little bit sooner than first anticipated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got a call from Chilly (Mark Chilton, Lancashire’s director of cricket performance), to ask if I was up for it and it didn’t take too long really.

“I didn’t have it on my radar after seven games of (the) championship and the start of the Blast, but I think it’s a really exciting time to jump in.

“From what we’ve had already this season, we’ve definitely come short.

“Those first seven Championship games, they’re gone now; there’s nothing we can do about those seven results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only thing we can do is learn from them. We’ve got a new competition underway, a competition that – historically – we’ve been very successful in.

“If we’re honest, we’re probably a little bit short from a few wins and a bit of belief so the best way to turn that round is to get some wins and I think the performances will look after themselves.”