It’s the midway point of the NPCL campaign this weekend with Blackpool presently in fourth position after beating Eccleston last time out.

That made it four games without defeat for Paul Danson’s players – and one loss in the last seven – as they look to make up ground on the leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an 11-point gap to Kendal in third, who are one point behind second-placed Longridge with a further 10 to Chorley, the current pacesetters.

Blackpool wicketkeeper Ben Howarth leads them this weekend

With Danson unavailable this weekend, it will be Howarth leading Blackpool as they look for victory against Fulwood and Broughton at Stanley Park.

He said: “In the first half of the season, we’ve struggled to get a full team out, through injuries or work, but we’ve got everyone back for the second half of the season.

“Despite being a bit inconsistent, we aren’t too far off the pack and I know there’s a lot of guys who will look at their own performances and know they can contribute more – myself included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A few of them will be thinking that but we just have to make sure we keep chipping away at the teams above us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player who has definitely stepped up this year is Indian professional Shivam Chaudhary.

The 106 he made against Eccleston was his third century in as many NPCL innings, having adapted well to life on the Fylde coast.

“He’s been absolutely fantastic for us in the first half of the season,” Howarth enthused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fingers crossed he can keep going in the same vein and the others around can continue to chip in and support him.

“He got a duck in his first game against Longridge, which was perhaps a bit of a wake-up call, but he‘s adapted really well and has settled in great with the lads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the NPCL, it’s derby day at Vernon Road as St Annes look to climb away from the wrong end of the table with victory over Fleetwood.

It’s the first of a weekend double-header for Nathan Armstrong’s men, who also welcome Darwen in the Lancashire Cricket Foundation KO quarter-finals on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A semi-final place is also the incentive for Great Eccleston as they travel to the defending champions, Longridge, 24 hours after hosting fellow Palace Shield strugglers Vernon Carus.

Lytham look to make it five wins in a row at Highfield in division one of the Liverpool Competition.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Blackpool v Fulwood and Broughton, St Annes v Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool Competition First Division (12pm): Highfield v Lytham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Great Eccleston v Vernon Carus, Mawdesley v Kirkham and Wesham, Thornton Cleveleys v Lancaster.

Division 1B (1pm): Fleetwood 2 v Wrea Green, Fylde v Thornton Cleveleys 2, Penwortham 2 v Blackpool 2, Preston 2 v Great Eccleston 2.

Division 2 (1pm): Vernon Carus 2 v Norcross, Walton-le-Dale v St Annes 2.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES