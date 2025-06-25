Lytham St Annes Road Runners' Steve Pepper competed at the Freckleton Half Marathon Photo: Lytham St Annes Road Runners

Freckleton Half Marathon organiser Luke Frost hailed a successful 2025 event as 478 runners completed the course on Sunday.

Preston Harriers’ Rob Danson won the race in 1:12.50, ahead of Wesham Road Runners’ Adam Wilding (1:13.37), with Richard Booth (1:17.53) in third.

Leigh Harriers’ Dee Allen (13th, 1:23.29) was the first lady home, followed by Ilkley Harriers’ Sally Armitage (20th, 1:25.40) and Blackburn Harriers’ Vicki Robertshaw (27th, 1:27.21).

Around 150 also completed a Fun Run as participants managed to finish before the day’s wet weather arrived.

Frost told the Gazette: “We had a great day. There was a really good turnout and I think there was only one who didn’t finish – and that was because of injury.

“The feedback we’ve had has been really positive in terms of the support on the course, the feeding and water stations, and the marshals.

“We were clear from the rain until about 3pm. It had tried a little bit but we managed to get everyone home and packed away.

“The front two runners stretched out but, after that, they were coming in thick and fast; we weren’t expecting them to come in as quickly as they were at that stage.”

Wesham had a number of runners taking part with Joshua Smith (seventh, 1:19.01) and Dan Bolton (1:22.51) also inside the top 12.

James Dyson was Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC’s first finisher, coming home 15th in 1:23.44.

Paul Eaton was 89th in 1:38.58, while David Marsland finished 299th in 2:03.09.

James Whittle was Lytham St Anne’s Road Runners’ fastest finisher on the day, completing the 13.1 miles in 1:23.27 for 14th position.

Steve Pepper was next in, taking 61st in 1:32.50, followed by Chris Cottam (91st, 1:39.37).

As Frost admitted, the only headache on the day came after the race.

He explained: “We had allocated one banana per person and we had just short of 600 entrants, with those who entered on the day.

“We ended up with a lot left over – but we have donated them to local primary schools!”

A meeting is due to take place next week to wrap up matters relating to this year’s race before a couple of months off.

Thoughts will then turn to next year’s race, though a date is yet to be announced.