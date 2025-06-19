Runners take part in last year's Freckleton Half Marathon Photo: Daniel Martino

Final preparations are well underway as more than 550 runners prepare to take their place in this year’s Freckleton Half Marathon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s oldest half-marathon is held on Sunday, with competitors from across the Fylde coast and beyond among this year’s entrants.

It is the 60th anniversary of the first Freckleton Half, won by four-time champion Ron Hill, though the pandemic forced a three-year break before it made its return in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The race is being managed by Fylde Coast Runners on behalf of the Freckleton Club Day Sports Committee.

a

Speaking on Thursday, organiser Luke Frost told the Gazette: “We’re involving Fylde Coast Runners this year, who are helping from a clerk and semi-race director’s point of view.

“They are working side by side with our race director to manage the race because our race director (Peter Bosley) was looking to step down at the start of the year – he’s done it for 13 years so you can’t blame him!

“Fylde Coast Runners have taken on a lot of the responsibility but, from a clerk point of view, I’m still working side by side with them to do the entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are looking really good this year. This year, we’ve got 558 which is great considering, last year, we just broke 500 and the year before that, we were closer to 400.

“We’ve got runners coming from places like Shipley, Bradford, Newcastle, Kendal, Ilkley, Bingley – they’re coming from all over the place.

“That’s gratifying and really great to see a positive response to the race, I know we weren’t anticipating the kind of numbers we’ve got.

“Usually, in previous years, we’ve been at around 350 to 400, so to be nearly 200 more than that for this year is great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It again begins at 10.30am at Bush Lane Playing Fields, having been moved forward from its traditional 2pm start time for the 2023 edition.

Described as ‘more than a race’, the event organisers challenge runners to ‘become part of a legacy that continues to inspire runners of all abilities.’

All finishers will receive a commemorative medal, with additional prizes going to the various category winners.

Sunday’s forecast presently predicts runners will face a temperature of 18 degrees, as well as a 40 per cent chance of rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Frost acknowledged that would benefit this year’s participants, he was unsure as to whether it would see a challenge to Hill’s record time of 1:04.45 set 56 years ago.

He said: “As long as it doesn’t burn itself out and we have scorching temperatures, that’s pretty much perfect conditions for running.

“I don’t know if anyone’s really got close to the record time and I don’t think if anyone is going to beat it – though records are always there to be broken!”

Competitors are asked to be in the starting lane at least five minutes before the race gets underway.

Bib numbers can be collected from 8.30am on Sunday, with collection points adjacent to the start and finish on Bush Lane Playing Fields.