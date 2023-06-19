Moving the annual race's start time to Sunday morning from its traditional 2pm slot was certainly appreciated by the athletes, who were pleased to avoid temperatures which rose to 23 degrees at Bush Lane in the afternoon.

And no-one appreciated it more than Andrew Heyes of Hallamshire Harriers, who won in 1hr, 07mins, 16secs, the fastest time recorded since 2001.

The Freckleton Half-Marathon started in the morning for the first time in its 58-year history Picture: LES LAWSON

For a while, it looked like Andrew could even threaten the great Ron Hill's 54-year-old course record of 1.04.45 and this was a great run in energy-sapping conditions.

Four-time champion Hill won the first Freckleton Half-Marathon in 1965 and this is the UK's longest-running 13.1-mile race, though the pandemic forced a three-year break before its return 12 months ago.

Second was Tom Lancashire (M35) of Bolton United Harriers in 1.10.53 and third Adam Wilding of Wesham Road Runners in 1.16.08.

Bolton United could also boast the first lady in Heather Tomlinson (2.24. 24, ninth overall), with E Jemutai Cheruiyot (F40)of Blackburn Harriers second (1.25.34, 12th). Again a Wesham athlete took third place in Tessa Robinson (F40, 1.30.21, 29th).

Two more Fylde coast club runners earned top-10 places: Blackpool Wyre and Fylde's Chris Hall (M40) was eighth in 1.24.08 and Lytham's Andrew Draper 10th in 1.24.48.

It is over 40 years since the start time of the Freckleton Half-Marathon last changed. it was switched from 6pm to 2pm in 1982 and Heyes time last weekend was the third-fastest since then.

Three hundred and ten completed the course out of 318 starters and race director Peter Bosley told The Gazette: “Bringing the start time forward was a gamble but it's what the athletes wanted and the race was a success.

“We monitored Andrew Heyes from the lead car and his outward time was very fast but he couldn't quite keep up with Ron Hill's pace.

“The entry was nearer 400, though some dropped out on the day. A couple had to be checked out by medics because of dehydration but everyone was fine.