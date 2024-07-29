Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rocky Flintoff became the youngest debutant in Lancashire’s 160-year history by playing in Sunday’s five-run, Metro Bank One Day Cup defeat against Kent at Blackpool.

The 16-year-old faced 28 balls for 12 runs before he was stumped by Harry Finch off former Lancashire spinner Matt Parkinson at Stanley Park.

Parkinson proved Kent’s hero when he bowled Ollie Sutton in the final over to finish with 4-30, leaving the Red Rose 204 all out chasing their visitors’ 209.

It had seemed that Keaton Jennings’ third century at Stanley Park this season, an unbeaten 107, would enable Lancashire to get home.

Rocky Flintoff made his Lancashire debut at Stanley Park (photo: Michelle Adamson)

However, Kent battled ferociously hard on a tricky wicket with Beyers Swanepoel claiming 3-26.

Finch (48) top-scored for Kent, who only managed 46 runs in their 10 powerplay overs for the loss of Swanepoel (19), caught off Will Williams.

Joey Evison and Ekansh Singh maintained this modest rate of progress before Evison was run out for 22.

Will Williams in action for Lancashire on Sunday (photo: Michelle Adamson)

Debutant Sutton took a wicket with his first legal delivery as Singh (15) skied a catch to George Lavelle.

Sutton’s joy was shortlived as, two balls later, he had to leave the field with a side strain.

Charlie Barnard then took a first senior wicket when Jaydn Denly (32) lofted him to long-on.

Jack Leaning (24) followed Denly’s example in lifting Barnard straight to Chris Green, who then removed Charlie Stobo (5).

Kent batters Harry Finch (left) and Matt Parkinson put on a crucial stand before Parkinson took four Lancashire wickets at Stanley Park (photo: Michelle Adamson)

Grant Stewart (9) played on to Williams but Finch and Parkinson added 33 before the latter was run out for 19.

The innings ended when Green had Finch caught at deep mid-wicket for 48 and Nathan Gilchrist (2) taken at point.

Lancashire’s pursuit of 210 saw Swanepoel remove George Bell (6) and Josh Bohannon (5) inside the first eight overs.

Jennings and George Balderson added 41 before Stobo removed the latter for 27 and Lavelle (0) to make it 65-4.

The Lancashire skipper put on 31 with Flintoff and 24 with Green before the latter (5) was LBW to Parkinson.

Jack Blatherwick lifted Leaning for two sixes, leaving Lancashire needing 47 off 10 overs.

Swanepoel and Parkinson removed Blatherwick (25) and Williams (4) respectively before Jennings reached his century in reducing the target to 10 from 10.