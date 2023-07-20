Riding in the Quattro Group British Supersport class, not only was the motorsport lecturer at Myerscough College learning a new track but he also suffered a blown engine during Saturday’s sprint race.

Friday’s free practice sessions saw the Fleetwood rider becoming accustomed to the circuit, using the first session to get laps under his belt and learn the necessary reference points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They made no changes for the second session in which Garside got into the 1:58s, knowing he could go quicker with a clean lap.

Fleetwood racer Ryan Garside had an eventful weekend at Snetterton Picture: Colin Port Images

However, he wasn’t helped by an ongoing issue with the bike overheating and spitting out coolant: the cause of which they were unable to find.

Next up was qualifying with Garside hopeful of getting through Q1 and reaching Q2.

Looking for a top-nine spot to claim promotion, a best lap time of 1:57.2 – despite carrying extra fuel – gave him eighth position and a spot in Q2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garside struggled to record a clean lap in the next session though he was able to stay surprisingly close to one of the frontrunners, Rhys Irwin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, when feeling as if he was putting together a very good lap, Garside ran too deep into the awkward turn five and his chance of an improved time was gone.

Saturday’s sprint race was one to forget as, halfway through lap one, the bike began to misfire.

Thinking it was a fuelling problem, Garside tried to nurse it in the hope of just finishing last but the engine had other ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, his team managed to take out the engine and have a new one fitted by teatime.

After a morning warm-up with a new engine, Garside prepared for the feature race which saw him last on the grid as a result of his DNF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting 36th, he enjoyed a good start and made up a number of places on lap one despite the bike becoming increasingly hot and down on power.

Nevertheless, he managed to finish in 24th place overall and fifth in cup class.

Advertisement Hide Ad