Fleetwood Superbike rider Ryan Garside progressing fast at Donington Park

Competing in the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship and riding a Yamaha R6 600C for the EG Racing team, the Myerscough College motorsports lecturer contested the third round at Donington Park.

Riding the Yamaha YZF-R6, Garside was again supported by students from Myerscough.

British Superbike racer Ryan Garside of Fleetwood at Donington Park Picture: COLIN PORT IMAGES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In free practice, he soon realised that tyre wear would be a major issue on Donington’s new surface.

Using a new rear tyre for session two, Garside put in a better lap time to finish 25th out of 46 riders.

In first qualifying, he then enjoyed one clean, fast lap, hitting personal bests until he ran wide on the final turn and had, as he put it, “a little slide on my side”, meaning no progress to Q2.

It left him 28th on the grid for the sprint race and, though he made a good start, he strayed onto the gravel on turn one in trying to overtake on the outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was some 20-30 seconds behind the pack and it was mainly a lonely race,” admitted Garside, who managed to climb to 26th and seventh in class with a lap time of 1.34.2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was 25th on the grid in Sunday’s feature race after the morning warm-up had been cut short by an accident.

“I got a steady start and managed to stay in the pack,” he said.

“After running wide at Coppice corner, I had to work to catch up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With other riders crashing or retiring, I raced steadily and came home 22nd, third in class … happy with that.