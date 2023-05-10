Ryan Garside of Fleetwood racing ahead in British Superbike Championship

The Myerscough College motorsports lecturer is relishing his first BSB campaign, competing in the Quattro Group British Supersport championship and riding a Yamaha R6 600 for the EG Racing team.

He was satisfied to be 24th on the timesheets after the first free practice session and second in the 'Cup' class (for non-factory bikes and those new to BSB) before rain affected the second session.

Ryan Garside in British Superbike action at Oulton Park Picture: COLIN PORT IMAGES

Ryan then focused on riding fast but risk-free on a wet and slippery track for first qualifying, not only winning through to Q2 but finishing first in the session.

He took a few more risks in second qualifying as the track began to dry and earned 18th place on the grid for the first race, a major improvement on his 30th place for the first round at Silverstone.

Ryan got a good start in race one but crashed picking up the throttle and had to take the 'taxi of shame'.

The bike was readied for race two with the help of Ryan's motorsports students from Myerscough and the rider prepared himself for the feature race – his longest session on the circuit at 16 laps.

Ryan soon got into a smooth rhythm and reeled in riders who were showing fatigue, finishing in 20th place and second in class.