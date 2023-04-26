Winning start to season for Poulton's Porsche driver Adam Smalley at Donington

Smalley, backed by Team Parker Racing, carried his form from pre-season testing into the big weekend at the iconic Leicestershire circuit, where Adam secured his maiden pole in the series.

He started well in the first of the two 24-lap races on Sunday but could not hold on to his lead in difficult conditions on a wet track.

Donington delight for Adam Smalley, who won his first Porsche Carrera Cup GB race

But in the afternoon's reverse-grid race, Smalley started from fourth but took the lead on the opening lap despite even more taxing conditions.

Extending his lead to three-and-a-half seconds, Smalley remained in front for a thrilling win.

He said: “It was a near perfect weekend. I pushed too hard in the opening laps of the first race, which hurt me in the later stage, but second place was still a very strong result.

"I was absolutely over the moon to take the win in race two. Conditions made it extremely tricky but I made a great start.

"For the rest of the race, I was just managing the gap and responding to the pace of the cars behind.”

Adam is in his second year as Porsche GB Junior Driver, having caught the eye with his outstanding success driving Ginetta cars – he was Ginetta GT4 Supercup champion in 2021.

