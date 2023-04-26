News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
13 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
15 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Winning start to season for Poulton's Porsche driver Adam Smalley at Donington

​​Poulton motor race ace Adam Smalley enjoyed a superb opening weekend to his Porsche Carrera Cup GB season, winning one race and finishing second in the other after claiming pole position at Donington Park.

By Andy Moore
Published 26th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Motor bikes are coming back to St Annes beach at Fylde Sandmasters - this is whe...

Smalley, backed by Team Parker Racing, carried his form from pre-season testing into the big weekend at the iconic Leicestershire circuit, where Adam secured his maiden pole in the series.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He started well in the first of the two 24-lap races on Sunday but could not hold on to his lead in difficult conditions on a wet track.

Donington delight for Adam Smalley, who won his first Porsche Carrera Cup GB raceDonington delight for Adam Smalley, who won his first Porsche Carrera Cup GB race
Donington delight for Adam Smalley, who won his first Porsche Carrera Cup GB race
Most Popular

But in the afternoon's reverse-grid race, Smalley started from fourth but took the lead on the opening lap despite even more taxing conditions.

Extending his lead to three-and-a-half seconds, Smalley remained in front for a thrilling win.

Hide Ad

He said: “It was a near perfect weekend. I pushed too hard in the opening laps of the first race, which hurt me in the later stage, but second place was still a very strong result.

Hide Ad

"I was absolutely over the moon to take the win in race two. Conditions made it extremely tricky but I made a great start.

"For the rest of the race, I was just managing the gap and responding to the pace of the cars behind.”

Adam is in his second year as Porsche GB Junior Driver, having caught the eye with his outstanding success driving Ginetta cars – he was Ginetta GT4 Supercup champion in 2021.

Hide Ad

Attention now switches to the next races in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship at the Brands Hatch Indy circuit on May 6/7.

Related topics:PoultonPorscheLeicestershire