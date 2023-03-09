Motor bikes are coming back to St Annes beach at Fylde Sandmasters - this is when and everything else you need to know

When is it happening?

After debuting over one day last October, the event will take place north of St Annes Pier over the weekend of July 29 and 30, with the support event on the Saturday and the main racing on the Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presented by C heshire Grasstrack Club and supported by Fylde Council, the event will see solo bikes, sidecars and quad bikes racing in a series of contests from 12.30pm each day on a purpose-built oval track north of the North Beach area.

Action from he Fylde Sandmasters event on its debut on St Annes beach last year

Admission details and other features

Entry to the event is free, although donations are invited and welcome. A new addition for 2023 is a funfair offering fun for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those attending will be able to enjoy refreshments at a food and drinks court adjacent to the track area, where stalls from trade interests and sponsors will also be available along with the funfair.

READ MORE: All competitors must be licensed via the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU), the governing body of British Motorcycle Sport, and the event will be marshalled by the members of the Cheshire Grasstrack Club.

To ensure safety and minimise disruption to the local community, the track perimeter will be fenced with heavy duty plastic mesh, with additional safety rope and post fencing, and all machines will be examined to ensure compliance with ACU handbook regulations, which states sound must not exceed 81db. The track will be carefully dismantled following the event to ensure no trace remains.

What Fylde Council says

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s Tourism and Leisure Committee, said: “We are delighted to welcome back the Fylde ACU British Sand Masters competition this year.

"The previous event was a great day out for residents and visitors, and with this year’s tournament expanding to a second day, there’s even more opportunity to watch some of the most talented riders in the country compete.