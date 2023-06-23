Competing in the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship, the Myerscough College motorsports lecturer headed north from Donington Park to contest the fourth round at the Dunfermline track.

Riding a Yamaha R6 600C for the EG Racing team, Garside said: “We knew this would be a difficult round as I’m the only rider in the Supersport Cup who had never been to the circuit before.

​Fleetwood’s Ryan Garside rides the Yamaha R6 600C on his first visit to the Knockhill track in Scotland Picture: COLIN PORT IMAGES

“We had some new things on the bike to test too, so overall it was a steep hill to climb.

“Looking at past results, I said I’d be over the moon if I could get into 51-second laps, knowing I’d realistically be battling at the rear of the pack.”

Learning the track in free practice, Ryan completed 26 laps in the first session, with a best time of 53.194s.

He improved this to 52.626s in session two despite an issue with the rear grip.

Ryan rode both these sessions on used tyres, knowing that fresh tyres for qualifying should bring faster times.

So it proved as Garside, with new tyres and a change of spring on the rear suspension, produced a fast, clean lap in Qualifying One to take almost a second off that time.

“Anyone who knows Knockhill will tell you that’s a lot to knock off in one session,” he added, “so I was pleased with the lap time of 51.838

“I was a little gutted to miss out on Q2 by half a second but we knew that was a big ask for this round.”

In the Saturday sprint race, Ryan finished 22nd overall and fourth in class with a best lap of 51.967s.

He said: “I got an okay start and didn’t make up or lose any places.

“I did my best to hang on to the riders ahead but every now and again they managed to take a tenth or two out of me.

“Eventually I lost the tow and I couldn’t stay with them, so kept a steady pace to the end.”

On the Sunday, Ryan warmed up for the feature race with new brake pads, putting in some consistent low 52-second times and a best of 51.9s.

He then made a good start to the race itself, though it was soon red-flagged after a rider in front of Ryan went down.

“Hopefully the rider makes a full and fast recovery,” said Garside.

When the race restarted, Ryan started well and made up a couple of places before ending up back in 22nd and again fourth in class.

Ryan said: “It was hard work but good fun.

“We didn’t get the results I’d have liked but it has put us in provisional second place in the championship, which is great.

“We are effectively a race ahead, though, as competitors must nominate eight rounds and a lot opted to miss Knockhill.

“As always, a massive thank you to everyone involved, from the team and sponsors to supporters, family and friends.”