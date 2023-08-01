News you can trust since 1873
Eleanor Cardwell up for the battle as England's netballers win again

Eleanor Cardwell was restored to England’s starting line-up as they made it four wins from four at the Netball World Cup.
By Gavin Browne
Published 1st Aug 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read

Blackpool-born Cardwell, who came off the bench during Sunday’s defeat of Scotland, was back in the line-up for Monday’s 72-46 victory over Tonga.

An improved performance meant England started the competition’s second pool phase in winning fashion.

England were 19-13 ahead at the end of the first quarter before taking the second 19-9.

The third quarter was much narrower, though England once again took it by a score of 16-14.

They then pulled clear in the final period to record a comfortable victory.

Speaking to the BBC afterwards, Cardwell admitted England had been forced to work hard for victory in Cape Town.

She said: “It was a pretty tough match. We need to keep working on consistency, we’re slowly getting there and we’re building.”

England are back in action tonight when they face Fiji (7pm).

