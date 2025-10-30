Eleanor Cardwell named in Vitality Roses squad for pre-Christmas clashes

Eleanor Cardwell has been named in the Vitality Roses squad Photo: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Eleanor Cardwell has returned to the Vitality Roses squad ahead of their upcoming matches against New Zealand and Jamaica.

Blackpool-born Cardwell has been selected by head coach Jess Thirlby, having returned to Manchester Thunder after three years in Australia with the Adelaide Thunderbirds and Melbourne Mavericks.

She is in the Roses’ 14-player squad for the Vitality Netball International Series against New Zealand, which sees two games at London’s Copper Box Arena on November 15 and 16 followed by a third at Manchester’s AO Arena on November 19.

Cardwell also features in a squad of 15 named for December’s Vitality Netball Horizon home and away series with Jamaica.

The opening two games are in Kingston, Jamaica, on December 6 and 7 before two matches back at the Copper Box Arena on December 13 and 14.

Thirlby said: “To play quality opposition in New Zealand and Jamaica in such quick succession poses some big challenges, but we can take confidence in the work we’ve put in, and we now look forward to testing ourselves in seven international matches ahead of Christmas.

“It’s important that we allow ourselves and the team opportunities to both discover new things and consolidate our strengths, and our tactical diversity shines through with this selection.

“It’s great to have representation of so many of our Netball Super League teams, as well as those based over in Suncorp Super Netball, and I’m looking forward to showcasing what we know the team are capable of.”

A further squad of 16 was also named to compete as England A in matches against Scotland and Northern Ireland.